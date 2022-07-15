In '''July 2022''', [[Citizens Coalition for Change]] MP for [[Kuwadzana]] East [[Charlton Hwende]] was ejected from the house after insisting that more time should be allocated to debate the US$344 million Pomona Waste to Energy deal. Hwende and his colleagues in the CCC were demanding to know why the minister was acting like a debt collector on behalf of a private company. <ref name="CCC MP Ejected From Parliament In Row Over Pomona Waste Project"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/07/14/ccc-mp-ejected-from-parliament-in-row-over-pomona-waste-project/ CCC MP Ejected From Parliament In Row Over Pomona Waste Project], Pindula, Published: 14 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022''</ref>

In '''July 2022''', [[Norton]] MP (independent), [[Temba Mliswa]], claimed that Local Government and Public Works Minister, [[July Moyo]], collected a 10% commission on the Pomona Waste to Energy deal. The US$344 million which required [[Harare]] to pay US$22 000 per day was signed between Harare City Council and Geogenix BV, a Netherlands company fronted in Zimbabwe by [[Dilesh Nguwaya]] who is said to have close links with the first family. <ref name="Norton MP Claims Minister July Moyo Got 10% Commission On Pomona Waste Energy Deal"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/07/14/norton-mp-claims-minister-july-moyo-got-10-commission-on-pomona-waste-energy-deal/ Norton MP Claims Minister July Moyo Got 10% Commission On Pomona Waste Energy Deal], Pindula, Published: 14 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022''</ref>

The deal would have meant the City of Harare would pay US40 per day for dumping 1 tonne of waste which is equivalent to US40 000 for dumping 1 000 tonnes of waste per day at Pomona Dumpsite.

In May 2022, a contract was revealed whereby the Harare City Council dumpsite at Pomona, was to be taken over by a company GeoGenix B.V to form Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited which would build a waste-to-energy plant.

Contract

Signing

The dubious contract was signed by Acting Harare Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Moyo without consulting the Mayor and other city fathers while the sole representative of the Netherlands based company in Zimbabwe is Delish Nguwaya (Dylish Nguwaya) of the Draxgate firm (Drax International LLC).

Contents

Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited (GeoGeneix) will run the waste management site for 30 years while charging Harare City council US$40 000 per day.

The company is building a waste management facility and waste-to-energy plant that will see it generate between 16-22 MW plant at Pomona in Harare.

The contract as seen shows that the Pomona dump site shall be handed over to the Contractor, as specified in Schedule 15 (Handover of the Sites) free of charge and against no payment of any fees, tariffs, or taxes whatsoever, on the Site Handover Date, which shall occur not later than the Commencement Date.

It is a lucrative deal where Harare rate payers will have to pay US$40 000 per day for the minimum 1000 tonnes of garbage per day. The contract will run for 30 years meaning the company will be paid over US$300 million while at the same time realising profits from the power which will be generated and fed into the national grid.



Companies

Investigations showed that GeoGenix B.V, formerly known as Integrated Energy B.V is linked to Mirel Mertiri. Mertiri is a controversial recipient of dozens of state contracts in Albania because of his proximity to the political leaders.



Mertiri is also closely linked to Ilir Dedjar, the owner of Drax Consult Sagl (Drax International LLC) which was accused of syphoning billions of dollars in Zimbabwe in what became to be known as Covidgate. Mertiri and Dedjar are co-directors in a company called 3DDD Swiss Trading and have collaborated in several contracts.

Events

A scandal, named “wastegate”, unfolded in May 2022 in Harare. GeoGenix B.V, signed a controversial contract that would cost the City of Harare ratepayers US$300 million to dump at the City’s Pomona Dump over the next 30 years as GeoGenix B.V, builds a waste management facility and waste-to-energy plant that will generate between 16-22 MW plant at Pomona in Harare.

