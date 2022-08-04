Investigations showed that [[GeoGenix B.V]], formerly known as [[Integrated Energy B.V]] is linked to [[Mirel Mertiri]]. Mertiri is a controversial recipient of dozens of state contracts in Albania because of his proximity to the political leaders. <br>

Investigations showed that [[GeoGenix B.V]], formerly known as [[Integrated Energy B.V]] is linked to [[Mirel Mertiri]]. Mertiri is a controversial recipient of dozens of state contracts in Albania because of his proximity to the political leaders. <br>

in the Netherlands and its main activity is classified under ‘treatment of non-hazardous waste,’ (Transfirm, 2022). Miliad Lopa represented the company in the signing of the agreement with the City of Harare’s Engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo in his capacity as the Acting Town Clerk. <ref name="Paper Unpacking the Pomona Waste to Energy Project"> [Precious Shumba Paper Unpacking the Pomona Waste to Energy Project], Harare Residents Trust, Published: 14 July 2022, Retrieved: 4 August 2022''</ref>

any leachate or gas control systems to absorb the liquid waste that pilfers into the soil and underground water, thus underground water pollution is prevalent. <ref name="Paper Unpacking the Pomona Waste to Energy Project"> [Precious Shumba Paper Unpacking the Pomona Waste to Energy Project], Harare Residents Trust, Published: 14 July 2022, Retrieved: 4 August 2022''</ref>

suburb, according to EMA. This has seriously affected the Pomona Army Barracks. Lack of equipment at the site has always presented site management challenges. The City of Harare does not have enough bulldozers and front-end loaders for covering the dumped refuse with soils periodically to promote decomposition in the absence of flies.

Previously the City of Harare dumped their waste at the former gold mine, Golden Quarry, in use since '''1978''' and at one point was given to a private contractor to manage it but the private contractor failed as flies and the strong odour from the dumpsite caused untold suffering among residents. Harare City Council is supposed to have been using a different disposal facility by now. The council has been using the dumpsite illegally through the leniency of the Environment Management Agency (EMA). <ref name="Solid waste management in Harare"> [HRT Solid waste management in Harare], ''Harare Residents Trust'', Published: 2022, Retrieved: August 2022''</ref> It is repsrted that the dumpsite is plagued by a history of landfill fires with the most serious one taking place in '''2020''', which lasted two weeks. Pollution plumes have always affected many residential areas like [[Mt Pleasant]], [[Marlborough]], [[Mabelreign]], [[Warren Park]] and far away [[Kuwadzana]]

A disused gravel excavation depression (Teviotdale) located near Wingate Golf Club in Hatcliffe which has been in operated by the City of Harare as a municipal solid waste dumpsite since 2001. The dumpsite was opened in '''1998''' but was shut down after three months following objections by the Wingate Golf Club members. It only resumed functioning as a dumpsite in 2001 on the understanding with garbage pickers who were tasked by the council to pick plastics and paper blown by the winds onto the greens of the Wingate Golf Club,

In '''May 2022''', a contract was revealed whereby the [[Harare City Council]] dumpsite at [[Pomona]], was to be taken over by a company [[GeoGenix B.V]] to form [[Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited]] which would build a waste-to-energy plant.

In '''May 2022''', a contract was revealed whereby the [[Harare City Council]] dumpsite at [[Pomona]], was to be taken over by a company [[GeoGenix B.V]] to form [[Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited]] which would build a waste-to-energy plant.

In May 2022, a contract was revealed whereby the Harare City Council dumpsite at Pomona, was to be taken over by a company GeoGenix B.V to form Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited which would build a waste-to-energy plant.

Pomona Dumpsite

A disused gravel excavation depression (Teviotdale) located near Wingate Golf Club in Hatcliffe which has been in operated by the City of Harare as a municipal solid waste dumpsite since 2001. The dumpsite was opened in 1998 but was shut down after three months following objections by the Wingate Golf Club members. It only resumed functioning as a dumpsite in 2001 on the understanding with garbage pickers who were tasked by the council to pick plastics and paper blown by the winds onto the greens of the Wingate Golf Club, [1] Previously the City of Harare dumped their waste at the former gold mine, Golden Quarry, in use since 1978 and at one point was given to a private contractor to manage it but the private contractor failed as flies and the strong odour from the dumpsite caused untold suffering among residents. Harare City Council is supposed to have been using a different disposal facility by now. The council has been using the dumpsite illegally through the leniency of the Environment Management Agency (EMA). [2] It is repsrted that the dumpsite is plagued by a history of landfill fires with the most serious one taking place in 2020, which lasted two weeks. Pollution plumes have always affected many residential areas like Mt Pleasant, Marlborough, Mabelreign, Warren Park and far away Kuwadzana suburb, according to EMA. This has seriously affected the Pomona Army Barracks. Lack of equipment at the site has always presented site management challenges. The City of Harare does not have enough bulldozers and front-end loaders for covering the dumped refuse with soils periodically to promote decomposition in the absence of flies.

Environmentalists and other waste management experts have always pointed out that the Pomona Dumpsite is not engineered. This means that the dumpsite disposal sites do not have any leachate or gas control systems to absorb the liquid waste that pilfers into the soil and underground water, thus underground water pollution is prevalent. [3]

Contract

Signing

The dubious contract was signed by Acting Harare Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Moyo without consulting the Mayor and other city fathers while the sole representative of the Netherlands based company in Zimbabwe is Delish Nguwaya (Dylish Nguwaya) of the Draxgate firm (Drax International LLC).

Contents

Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited (GeoGeneix) will run the waste management site for 30 years while charging Harare City council US$40 000 per day.

The company is building a waste management facility and waste-to-energy plant that will see it generate between 16-22 MW plant at Pomona in Harare.

The contract as seen shows that the Pomona dump site shall be handed over to the Contractor, as specified in Schedule 15 (Handover of the Sites) free of charge and against no payment of any fees, tariffs, or taxes whatsoever, on the Site Handover Date, which shall occur not later than the Commencement Date.

It is a lucrative deal where Harare rate payers will have to pay US$40 000 per day for the minimum 1000 tonnes of garbage per day. The contract will run for 30 years meaning the company will be paid over US$300 million while at the same time realising profits from the power which will be generated and fed into the national grid.



Companies

Geogenix BV

According to the concession agreement, Geogenix BV is a limited liability company involved in the business of waste recycling. The company, previously known as Integrated Energy BV, expressed interest in partnering the City of Harare in a Waste-to-Energy Project at Pomona Dumpsite and desired to develop a waste to energy plant at the dumpsite. Geogenix BV’s principal offices are located at Keizersgracht, 520 H, 1017, EK, Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The Transfirm website claim that Geogenix BV is registered with the Chamber of Commerce in the Netherlands and its main activity is classified under ‘treatment of non-hazardous waste,’ (Transfirm, 2022). Miliad Lopa represented the company in the signing of the agreement with the City of Harare’s Engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo in his capacity as the Acting Town Clerk. [3]

Investigations showed that GeoGenix B.V, formerly known as Integrated Energy B.V is linked to Mirel Mertiri. Mertiri is a controversial recipient of dozens of state contracts in Albania because of his proximity to the political leaders.



Mertiri is also closely linked to Ilir Dedjar, the owner of Drax Consult Sagl (Drax International LLC) which was accused of syphoning billions of dollars in Zimbabwe in what became to be known as Covidgate. Mertiri and Dedjar are co-directors in a company called 3DDD Swiss Trading and have collaborated in several contracts.

Events

A scandal, named “wastegate”, unfolded in May 2022 in Harare. GeoGenix B.V, signed a controversial contract that would cost the City of Harare ratepayers US$300 million to dump at the City’s Pomona Dump over the next 30 years as GeoGenix B.V, builds a waste management facility and waste-to-energy plant that will generate between 16-22 MW plant at Pomona in Harare.

Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited commenced clearing the ground at the Pomona dumpsite and will run the waste management site for 30 years while charging Harare City Council US$40 000 per day. The contract was signed by Acting Harare Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Moyo without consulting the Mayor and other city fathers while the sole representative of the Netherlands based company in Zimbabwe is Delish Nguwaya of the Draxgate firm. [4]

In May 2022, it is reported that the Local Government Minister July Moyo instructed the City of Harare (COH) to appoint Grant Thornton, a South African based audit company, to conduct a feasibility study on the project without going through the proper procurement procedures. Geogenix BV, the waste to energy contractor, is allegedly chaperoned by Delish Nguwaya and Collins Mnangagwa. The expected contract cost is reportedly at least US$22 000 a day and US$14 600 000 a year. Which is more than US$300 million after 30 years.

Mayor Jacob Mafume/Jacob Mapfume described the deal as “atrocious”. [5] How can the Landlord (Harare City council) pay the tenant (GeoGenix), it is absurd. The company should, instead pay rentals for its factory or still buy the refuse from us, Jacob Mafume fumed.

On 2 June 2022, a Special Council Meeting was held. Harare City Councilors resolved to suspend the Pomona Waste to Enenrgy Deal and set up a Special Committee to look into the deal, to be announced within 24 hours. It emerged during the meeting that a Bankable Feasibility Study was not conducted for the Pomona Waste to Energy project. The deal would have meant the City of Harare would pay US40 per day for dumping 1 tonne of waste which is equivalent to US40 000 for dumping 1 000 tonnes of waste per day at Pomona Dumpsite.

In July 2022, Norton MP (independent), Temba Mliswa, claimed that Local Government and Public Works Minister, July Moyo, collected a 10% commission on the Pomona Waste to Energy deal. The US$344 million which required Harare to pay US$22 000 per day was signed between Harare City Council and Geogenix BV, a Netherlands company fronted in Zimbabwe by Dilesh Nguwaya who is said to have close links with the first family. [6]

In July 2022, Citizens Coalition for Change MP for Kuwadzana East Charlton Hwende was ejected from the house after insisting that more time should be allocated to debate the US$344 million Pomona Waste to Energy deal. Hwende and his colleagues in the CCC were demanding to know why the minister was acting like a debt collector on behalf of a private company. [7]

Further Reading

Paper Unpacking the Pomona Waste to Energy Project, Precious Shumba - Harare Residents Trust, 14 July 2022. File:Paper on Pomona Dumpsite waste to energy project- 14 July 2022.pdf







