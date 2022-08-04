An enquiry ends with a conclusion which found that the while the Waste to Energy technology is considered most efficient and cost-effective, the cost of the project being undertaken by the Geo Pomona Waste Management company is highly inflated and does not offer the best options to the City of Harare and ultimately to the residents of Harare. <ref name="Paper Unpacking the Pomona Waste to Energy Project"> [Precious Shumba Paper Unpacking the Pomona Waste to Energy Project], Harare Residents Trust, Published: 14 July 2022, Retrieved: 4 August 2022''</ref>

Nguwaya’s interview avoided the most pressing demands of the residents for his company to collect the garbage and reduce the cost of implementing the project. His responses revealed that their company is the one that did the feasibility studies, unfortunately without consulting the residents. <ref name="Why Pomona Deal is good for Harare: Nguwaya"> [Sunday Mail Why Pomona Deal is good for Harare: Nguwaya], Sunday Mail, Published: 2022, Retrieved: 4 August 2022''</ref>

The City of Harare has been unable to regularly collect garbage from residential and industrial areas as well as from the central business district. Muswere and Rodic-Wiersma (2004) <ref name="Municipal Solid Waste Management in Greater Harare, Zimbabwe"> [Delft, Researchgate Municipal Solid Waste Management in Greater Harare], ''Delft: Researchgate'', Published: 2004, Retrieved: August 2022''</ref> bemoaned the unsustainable vehicle maintenance system where the refuse collection vehicles are operated until they finally breakdown, at which point costly repairs are required. The 2004 findings still obtain in 2022 when the City of Harare is supposed to be focused on achieving a World Class City status by '''2025'''. Consequently, heaps of uncollected garbage are visible in communities, especially street corners, open spaces and shopping centres with no indication that the City of Harare will be able to overcome this challenge.

From the evidence on the project, there was never any consultations done by the government, City of Harare or Geogenix BV before the implementation of the project. Dr [[Trust Nhubu]], a water and waste management expert weighed in saying that a waste management system that is planned, designed and implemented without the involvement of the stakeholders especially the residents who are to be served by such a system is bound to fail. The deliberate exclusion of the residents from the whole process demonstrates that the investor, government and the local authority are insincere about their intentions on waste management. Citizen participation is provided for in the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act of 2013. In the preamble to Chapter 14 of the Constitution, the desirability of the democratic participation in government by all citizens and communities of Zimbabwe and the equitable allocation of national resources and the participation of local communities in the determination of development priorities within their areas is provided. To ensure this happens, the Constitution states that there, “must be devolution of power and responsibilities to lower tiers of government in Zimbabwe.” <ref name="Paper Unpacking the Pomona Waste to Energy Project"> [Precious Shumba Paper Unpacking the Pomona Waste to Energy Project], Harare Residents Trust, Published: 14 July 2022, Retrieved: 4 August 2022''</ref>

In '''July 2022''', [[Citizens Coalition for Change]] MP for [[Kuwadzana]] East [[Charlton Hwende]] was ejected from the house after insisting that more time should be allocated to debate the US$344 million Pomona Waste to Energy deal. Hwende and his colleagues in the CCC were demanding to know why the minister was acting like a debt collector on behalf of a private company. <ref name="CCC MP Ejected From Parliament In Row Over Pomona Waste Project"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/07/14/ccc-mp-ejected-from-parliament-in-row-over-pomona-waste-project/ CCC MP Ejected From Parliament In Row Over Pomona Waste Project], Pindula, Published: 14 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022''</ref>

In '''July 2022''', [[Citizens Coalition for Change]] MP for [[Kuwadzana]] East [[Charlton Hwende]] was ejected from the house after insisting that more time should be allocated to debate the US$344 million Pomona Waste to Energy deal. Hwende and his colleagues in the CCC were demanding to know why the minister was acting like a debt collector on behalf of a private company. <ref name="CCC MP Ejected From Parliament In Row Over Pomona Waste Project"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/07/14/ccc-mp-ejected-from-parliament-in-row-over-pomona-waste-project/ CCC MP Ejected From Parliament In Row Over Pomona Waste Project], Pindula, Published: 14 July 2022, Retrieved: 15 July 2022''</ref>

In May 2022, a contract was revealed whereby the Harare City Council dumpsite at Pomona, was to be taken over by a company GeoGenix B.V to form Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited which would build a waste-to-energy plant.

Pomona Dumpsite

A disused gravel excavation depression (Teviotdale) located near Wingate Golf Club in Hatcliffe which has been in operated by the City of Harare as a municipal solid waste dumpsite since 2001. The dumpsite was opened in 1998 but was shut down after three months following objections by the Wingate Golf Club members. It only resumed functioning as a dumpsite in 2001 on the understanding with garbage pickers who were tasked by the council to pick plastics and paper blown by the winds onto the greens of the Wingate Golf Club, [1] Previously the City of Harare dumped their waste at the former gold mine, Golden Quarry, in use since 1978 and at one point was given to a private contractor to manage it but the private contractor failed as flies and the strong odour from the dumpsite caused untold suffering among residents. Harare City Council is supposed to have been using a different disposal facility by now. The council has been using the dumpsite illegally through the leniency of the Environment Management Agency (EMA). [2] It is reported that the dumpsite is plagued by a history of landfill fires with the most serious one taking place in 2020, which lasted two weeks. Pollution plumes have always affected many residential areas like Mt Pleasant, Marlborough, Mabelreign, Warren Park and far away Kuwadzana suburb, according to EMA. This has seriously affected the Pomona Army Barracks. Lack of equipment at the site has always presented site management challenges. The City of Harare does not have enough bulldozers and front-end loaders for covering the dumped refuse with soils periodically to promote decomposition in the absence of flies.

Environmentalists and other waste management experts have always pointed out that the Pomona Dumpsite is not engineered. This means that the dumpsite disposal sites do not have any leachate or gas control systems to absorb the liquid waste that pilfers into the soil and underground water, thus underground water pollution is prevalent. [3]

Mbare biogas digester

The City of Harare has an incomplete biogas digester plant for the conversion of waste to energy situated in Mbare. This project was started around 2015 and US$500 000 was reportedly sunk into it with the support of the European Union, and implemented by a company named Synlak (Pvt) Limited. The contracted company was paid for the incomplete works. The City of Harare has not done anything substantial to ensure the completion and functioning of the Mbare Biogas digester despite the huge investment in the project. It is now lying idle and completely abandoned. The biogas digester would have gone a long way in reducing the amount of solid waste that required to be transferred to Pomona Dumpsite. The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has been pushing the City of Harare to improve its management of the Pomona Dumpsite as on several occasions, the council seemed to have neglected the disposal landfill.

According to a solid waste characterization report done by the City of Harare with financial support of the German International Development (GIZ), solid waste must be collected weekly by the City of Harare. The report says that refuse compactors available are completely depreciated due to vehicles being out of service. This has led the City of Harare to collect garbage fortnightly in some suburbs while other communities have gone for longer periods without collecting garbage, (COH, 2020). During the data collection, the research established that 60 percent of residents pointed out that refuse collection was so irregular that they were not sure how often it should occur. Garbage remains uncollected in most suburbs, and Geogenix BV would have endeared itself to the ratepayers if it had come in and invested in the refuse collection first before taking control of the Pomona Dumpsite. To residents, uncollected garbage is the real challenge that requires urgent intervention, and not the waste to energy intervention. [3]

Contract

Signing

The dubious contract was signed by Acting Harare Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Moyo without consulting the Mayor and other city fathers while the sole representative of the Netherlands based company in Zimbabwe is Delish Nguwaya (Dylish Nguwaya) of the Draxgate firm (Drax International LLC).

Contents

Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited (GeoGeneix) will run the waste management site for 30 years while charging Harare City council US$40 000 per day.

The company is building a waste management facility and waste-to-energy plant that will see it generate between 16-22 MW plant at Pomona in Harare.

The contract as seen shows that the Pomona dump site shall be handed over to the Contractor, as specified in Schedule 15 (Handover of the Sites) free of charge and against no payment of any fees, tariffs, or taxes whatsoever, on the Site Handover Date, which shall occur not later than the Commencement Date.

It is a lucrative deal where Harare rate payers will have to pay US$40 000 per day for the minimum 1000 tonnes of garbage per day. The contract will run for 30 years meaning the company will be paid over US$300 million while at the same time realising profits from the power which will be generated and fed into the national grid.



Contractor general obligations

The concession agreement seen indicates that the contractor, Geogenix BV is obliged to: “carry out all the specified works, finance, procure, install and maintain equipment, set up the logistics for the delivery of the services, hand over the site, the facilities, and the equipment to the City of Harare or any third party designated by the City of Harare, upon the expiry of the term or the agreement, or upon the termination of the agreement, whichever happens earlier,” Section 2.1.1 (a) to (f). It further states that Geogenix BV shall establish the project company that will represent it in the execution of the project at Pomona Dumpsite. While the agreement purports that Geogenix BV shall finance the project, it is apparent in the contractor’s rights that most of the work will be done by the City of Harare with Geogenix BV largely pocketing the money. The project company established is called Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd. On 28 April 2022, the City of Harare did a site handover to this project company after signing of the Joint Statement on 27 April 2022. From then until 12 May 2022, the City of Harare and Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd agreed to jointly operate the Pomona Dumpsite until 20 May 2022 after which Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd would take over the dumpsite and be in control for the next 30 years.

Contractor’s rights

In terms of section 2.2 of the concession agreement initially signed between the parties, the City of Harare “shall grant and shall cause any government entity to grant the contractor from end of term or early termination of the agreement all those rights over the sites and premises specified in the agreement. The City of Harare shall grant and cause any government entity to also grant exclusive rights of use, operation and control of the project to the contractor from start to end of the project. Further, the City of Harare is obliged to duly and timely pay the US$40 per tonne, assist Geogenix BV to obtain any and all permits as required in terms of Zimbabwe’s laws, and represents and warrants that all payments agreed will be paid to Geogenix in compliance with the agreement. The stipulated daily delivery of garbage stands at a minimum of 550 tonnes per day or at least 200 750 tonnes per year, which translates to US$8.03 million for the company in the first year of the project. The daily tonnage of garbage will rise to 650 in second year, and not less than 237 250 tonnes, 750 tonnes per day in the third year equivalent to 273 750 tonnes, and not less than 850 tonnes per day in the fourth year, coming to 310 250 tonnes. From the fifth year until the end of the contract, not less than 1 000 tonnes per day which converts to 365 000 tonnes per year.

The Concession Agreement specifies that in the event that the City of Harare fails to deliver and deposit the minimum agreed quantities of waste to Pomona Dumpsite, “the contractor shall invoice and shall be entitled to receive an annual fee which is the amount equal and not less than the annual agreed amount of waste in tonnes multiplied by the US$40 per tonne rate.” The agreement further states that the payment of the annual minimum guaranteed amount shall not be contested or disputed by the City of Harare throughout the contract period of 30 years. This is most undemocratic, and one may conclude that the contract terms are unfavourable to the interests of the residents of Harare and the City of Harare.

The controversial part of the agreement follows: “The contractor (Geogenix BV) shall be entitled to serve any other private or public clients and provide them with services similar to the services to City of Harare especially in connection with waste depositing, management, treatment and processing for as long as the services to the City of Harare are not negatively effectuated, and capacities of the sites and facilities allow for.” [3]

Companies

Geogenix BV

According to the concession agreement, Geogenix BV is a limited liability company involved in the business of waste recycling. The company, previously known as Integrated Energy BV, expressed interest in partnering the City of Harare in a Waste-to-Energy Project at Pomona Dumpsite and desired to develop a waste to energy plant at the dumpsite. Geogenix BV’s principal offices are located at Keizersgracht, 520 H, 1017, EK, Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The Transfirm website claim that Geogenix BV is registered with the Chamber of Commerce in the Netherlands and its main activity is classified under ‘treatment of non-hazardous waste,’ (Transfirm, 2022). Miliad Lopa represented the company in the signing of the agreement with the City of Harare’s Engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo in his capacity as the Acting Town Clerk. [3]

Investigations showed that GeoGenix B.V, formerly known as Integrated Energy B.V is linked to Mirel Mertiri. Mertiri is a controversial recipient of dozens of state contracts in Albania because of his proximity to the political leaders.



Mertiri is also closely linked to Ilir Dedjar, the owner of Drax Consult Sagl (Drax International LLC) which was accused of syphoning billions of dollars in Zimbabwe in what became to be known as Covidgate. Mertiri and Dedjar are co-directors in a company called 3DDD Swiss Trading and have collaborated in several contracts.

Events

A scandal, named “wastegate”, unfolded in May 2022 in Harare. GeoGenix B.V, signed a controversial contract that would cost the City of Harare ratepayers US$300 million to dump at the City’s Pomona Dump over the next 30 years as GeoGenix B.V, builds a waste management facility and waste-to-energy plant that will generate between 16-22 MW plant at Pomona in Harare.

Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited commenced clearing the ground at the Pomona dumpsite and will run the waste management site for 30 years while charging Harare City Council US$40 000 per day. The contract was signed by Acting Harare Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Moyo without consulting the Mayor and other city fathers while the sole representative of the Netherlands based company in Zimbabwe is Delish Nguwaya of the Draxgate firm. [4]

In May 2022, it is reported that the Local Government Minister July Moyo instructed the City of Harare (COH) to appoint Grant Thornton, a South African based audit company, to conduct a feasibility study on the project without going through the proper procurement procedures. Geogenix BV, the waste to energy contractor, is allegedly chaperoned by Delish Nguwaya and Collins Mnangagwa. The expected contract cost is reportedly at least US$22 000 a day and US$14 600 000 a year. Which is more than US$300 million after 30 years.

Mayor Jacob Mafume/Jacob Mapfume described the deal as “atrocious”. [5] How can the Landlord (Harare City council) pay the tenant (GeoGenix), it is absurd. The company should, instead pay rentals for its factory or still buy the refuse from us, Jacob Mafume fumed.

On 2 June 2022, a Special Council Meeting was held. Harare City Councilors resolved to suspend the Pomona Waste to Enenrgy Deal and set up a Special Committee to look into the deal, to be announced within 24 hours. It emerged during the meeting that a Bankable Feasibility Study was not conducted for the Pomona Waste to Energy project. The deal would have meant the City of Harare would pay US40 per day for dumping 1 tonne of waste which is equivalent to US40 000 for dumping 1 000 tonnes of waste per day at Pomona Dumpsite.

In July 2022, Norton MP (independent), Temba Mliswa, claimed that Local Government and Public Works Minister, July Moyo, collected a 10% commission on the Pomona Waste to Energy deal. The US$344 million which required Harare to pay US$22 000 per day was signed between Harare City Council and Geogenix BV, a Netherlands company fronted in Zimbabwe by Dilesh Nguwaya who is said to have close links with the first family. [6]

In July 2022, Citizens Coalition for Change MP for Kuwadzana East Charlton Hwende was ejected from the house after insisting that more time should be allocated to debate the US$344 million Pomona Waste to Energy deal. Hwende and his colleagues in the CCC were demanding to know why the minister was acting like a debt collector on behalf of a private company. [7]

Citizen participation minimal in the Pomona Waste to Energy Project

From the evidence on the project, there was never any consultations done by the government, City of Harare or Geogenix BV before the implementation of the project. Dr Trust Nhubu, a water and waste management expert weighed in saying that a waste management system that is planned, designed and implemented without the involvement of the stakeholders especially the residents who are to be served by such a system is bound to fail. The deliberate exclusion of the residents from the whole process demonstrates that the investor, government and the local authority are insincere about their intentions on waste management. Citizen participation is provided for in the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act of 2013. In the preamble to Chapter 14 of the Constitution, the desirability of the democratic participation in government by all citizens and communities of Zimbabwe and the equitable allocation of national resources and the participation of local communities in the determination of development priorities within their areas is provided. To ensure this happens, the Constitution states that there, “must be devolution of power and responsibilities to lower tiers of government in Zimbabwe.” [3]

Waste Collection

The City of Harare has been unable to regularly collect garbage from residential and industrial areas as well as from the central business district. Muswere and Rodic-Wiersma (2004) [1] bemoaned the unsustainable vehicle maintenance system where the refuse collection vehicles are operated until they finally breakdown, at which point costly repairs are required. The 2004 findings still obtain in 2022 when the City of Harare is supposed to be focused on achieving a World Class City status by 2025. Consequently, heaps of uncollected garbage are visible in communities, especially street corners, open spaces and shopping centres with no indication that the City of Harare will be able to overcome this challenge.

Nguwaya’s interview avoided the most pressing demands of the residents for his company to collect the garbage and reduce the cost of implementing the project. His responses revealed that their company is the one that did the feasibility studies, unfortunately without consulting the residents. [8]

An enquiry ends with a conclusion which found that the while the Waste to Energy technology is considered most efficient and cost-effective, the cost of the project being undertaken by the Geo Pomona Waste Management company is highly inflated and does not offer the best options to the City of Harare and ultimately to the residents of Harare. [3]

Further Reading

Paper Unpacking the Pomona Waste to Energy Project, Precious Shumba - Harare Residents Trust, 14 July 2022. File:Paper on Pomona Dumpsite waste to energy project- 14 July 2022.pdf







