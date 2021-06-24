In June 2021, Poptain revealed that he was dating [[Anita Jaxson]].<ref name="M">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/06/anita-poptain-we-are-dating.html ANITA, POPTAIN : WE ARE DATING], ''Mafaro'', Published: June 24, 2021, Retrieved: June 24, 2021</ref>

Poptain was born on 22 May 1994. Potain was partly raised in [[Gweru]] and later moved to Harare in 2004. He completed his high school education in Harare at Majlisul Ulama Zimbabwe (Independent College Zimbabwe). He started doing music sessions at school and the encouragement he got from friends and admirers inspired him to pursue it as a career.<ref name="th10820" />

Poptain was born on 22 May 1994. Potain was partly raised in [[Gweru]] and later moved to Harare in 2004. He completed his high school education in Harare at Majlisul Ulama Zimbabwe (Independent College Zimbabwe). He started doing music sessions at school and the encouragement he got from friends and admirers inspired him to pursue it as a career.<ref name="th10820" />

Poptain Yardbwoy (real name Ameen Jaleel Yaseen) is a Zimdancehall artist. He is most known for his 2020 song Fadza Mutengi as well as other collaboration songs with artists such as Uncle Epatan, Nutty O.

Background

Poptain was born on 22 May 1994. Potain was partly raised in Gweru and later moved to Harare in 2004. He completed his high school education in Harare at Majlisul Ulama Zimbabwe (Independent College Zimbabwe). He started doing music sessions at school and the encouragement he got from friends and admirers inspired him to pursue it as a career.[1]

Boyfriend

In June 2021, Poptain revealed that he was dating Anita Jaxson.[2]

Music Career

After completing his high school education, Poptain went into the studio in 2011. Initially, his stage name was Mad Arzlaan but he later changed to Poptain on the advice of a friend in the industry, Nuddy Nice.[1]

Poptain has said his role model is Mavado, the Jamaican musician. "His style is something else", he said in an interview.[1]

Discography

Singles

Fadza Mutengi ft Allanah

Tetena Amount

Picture Gallery

Videos































Trivia

Poptain is Muslim. He commented on his name:

My name is precious. Ameen means trustworthy and Abduljaleel means a slave of power- God’s power. I was given the name by my parents and I am Muslim.

[1]