'''Poptain''' (real name Ameen Jaleel Yaseen) is a [[Zimdancehall]] artist under the [[Chillspot Records]]. He is most known for his 2018 song ''Freedoom'' as well as a collaboration song with [[Uncle Epatan]] called ''Ndikazvifunga''.
+
'''Poptain Yardbwoy''' (real name Ameen Jaleel Yaseen) is a [[Zimdancehall]] artist. He is most known for his 2020 song ''Fadza Mutengi'' as well as other collaboration songs with artists such as [[Uncle Epatan]], [[Nutty O]].
 
 
Poptain has done collaboration wit several artists including [[Boss Sakina]].
 
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Poptain completed his high school in 2013 after which he started music.
+
Poptain was born on 22 May 1994. Potain was partly raised in [[Gweru]] and later moved to Harare in 2004. He completed his high school education in Harare at Majlisul Ulama Zimbabwe (Independent College Zimbabwe). He started doing music sessions at school and the encouragement he got from friends and admirers inspired him to pursue it as a career.<ref name="th10820" />
  
==Videos==
+
==Music Career==
<Youtube width=320 height=180>Xmwg6HyCXH8</youtube>
+
After completing his high school education, Poptain went into the studio in 2011. Initially, his stage name was Mad Arzlaan but he later changed to Poptain on the advice of a friend in the industry, Nuddy Nice.<ref name="th10820">Tafadzwa Zimoyo,  [https://www.herald.co.zw/the-rise-of-dancehall-star-poptain/ The rise of dancehall star, Poptain], ''The Herald, Published: 1 August 2020, Retrieved: 26 Oct 2020''</ref>
  
<Youtube width=320 height=180>u5t8welruBA</youtube>
+
Poptain has said his role model is Mavado, the Jamaican musician. "His style is something else", he said in an interview.<ref name="th10820" />
  
<Youtube width=320 height=180>KfSQAeJNXgo</youtube>
+
==Picture Gallery==
 +
<gallery>
 +
File:Poptain Dreadlock Portrait.jpg|
 +
File:Poptain Portrait.jpg|
 +
File:Poptain in Arab head gear.jpg|
 +
File:Poptain.jpg|
 +
File:Popotain Sneekers Basketball.jpg|
 +
File:Poptain and Levelz.jpg|
 +
File:Poptain Jeans shoot.jpg|
 +
File:Poptain Levels Bazooker.jpg|
 +
File:Poptain with Jah Signal.jpg|
 +
</gallery>
  
<Youtube width=320 height=180>VS7S8FlhswI</youtube>
+
==Videos==
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/ZzX54K91Bgw||| |frame|}}<br /><br />
  
==Pictures==
+
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/Xmwg6HyCXH8||| |frame|}}<br /><br />
[[File:Poptain Dreadlock Portrait.jpg|thumb|Poptain Dreadlock Portrait]]
 
  
[[File:Poptain Portrait.jpg|thumb|Poptain Portrait]]
+
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/u5t8welruBA||| |frame|}}<br /><br />
  
[[File:Poptain in Arab head gear.jpg|thumb|Poptain in Arab head gear]]
+
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/KfSQAeJNXgo||| |frame|}}<br /><br />
  
[[File:Poptain.jpg|thumb|Poptain]]
+
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/VS7S8FlhswI||| |frame|}}<br /><br />
 
 
[[File:Popotain Sneekers Basketball.jpg|thumb|Popotain Sneekers Basketball]]
 
 
 
[[File:Poptain and Levelz.jpg|thumb|Poptain and [[Levelz]]]]
 
 
 
[[File:Poptain Jeans shoot.jpg|thumb|Poptain]]
 
 
 
[[File:Poptain Levels Bazooker.jpg|thumb|Poptain Levels Bazooker]]
 
 
 
[[File:Poptain with Jah Signal.jpg|thumb|Poptain with [[Jah Signal]]]]
 
  
 +
==Trivia==
 +
Poptain is Muslim. He commented on his name:
 +
<blockquote>
 +
My name is precious. Ameen means trustworthy and Abduljaleel means a slave of power- God’s power. I was given the name by my parents and I am Muslim.<ref name="th10820"/ >
 +
</blockquote>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references />
 
<references />
 +
 +
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
 
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
 
[[Category:Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Musicians]]

Poptain Yardbwoy (real name Ameen Jaleel Yaseen) is a Zimdancehall artist. He is most known for his 2020 song Fadza Mutengi as well as other collaboration songs with artists such as Uncle Epatan, Nutty O.

Background

Poptain was born on 22 May 1994. Potain was partly raised in Gweru and later moved to Harare in 2004. He completed his high school education in Harare at Majlisul Ulama Zimbabwe (Independent College Zimbabwe). He started doing music sessions at school and the encouragement he got from friends and admirers inspired him to pursue it as a career.[1]

Music Career

After completing his high school education, Poptain went into the studio in 2011. Initially, his stage name was Mad Arzlaan but he later changed to Poptain on the advice of a friend in the industry, Nuddy Nice.[1]

Poptain has said his role model is Mavado, the Jamaican musician. "His style is something else", he said in an interview.[1]

Picture Gallery

  • Poptain Dreadlock Portrait.jpg
  • Poptain Portrait.jpg
  • Poptain in Arab head gear.jpg
  • Poptain.jpg
  • Popotain Sneekers Basketball.jpg
  • Poptain and Levelz.jpg
  • Poptain Jeans shoot.jpg
  • Poptain Levels Bazooker.jpg
  • Poptain with Jah Signal.jpg

Videos











Trivia

Poptain is Muslim. He commented on his name:

My name is precious. Ameen means trustworthy and Abduljaleel means a slave of power- God’s power. I was given the name by my parents and I am Muslim.<ref name="th10820"/ >

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, The rise of dancehall star, Poptain, The Herald, Published: 1 August 2020, Retrieved: 26 Oct 2020
