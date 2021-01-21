Difference between revisions of "Population Service International"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Population Service International''' (PSI) is a nonprofit global health organization with programs targeting malaria, child survival, HIV, and reproductive health. HQ are in...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(→Offers)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
Since '''1996''', PSI Zimbabwe has supported the Ministry of Health and Child Care to develop and roll out market-led interventions that address the most serious health problems facing vulnerable populations. With an initial focus on HIV prevention through the social marketing of condoms, PSI Zimbabwe’s programs have expanded to include critical products and services across the HIV continuum of care, as well as sexual and reproductive health. These services include HIV testing; screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections; voluntary medical male circumcision; TB screening, diagnosis and treatment; and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Sexual health services include cervical cancer screening and provision of modern contraception and services for survivors of sexual violence.
Since '''1996''', PSI Zimbabwe has supported the Ministry of Health and Child Care to develop and roll out market-led interventions that address the most serious health problems facing vulnerable populations. With an initial focus on HIV prevention through the social marketing of condoms, PSI Zimbabwe’s programs have expanded to include critical products and services across the HIV continuum of care, as well as sexual and reproductive health. These services include HIV testing; screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections; voluntary medical male circumcision; TB screening, diagnosis and treatment; and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Sexual health services include cervical cancer screening and provision of modern contraception and services for survivors of sexual violence.
|+
|+
==Contact Details==
==Contact Details==
|Line 12:
|Line 14:
9 Bisley Circle, Belvedere, Harare <br/>
9 Bisley Circle, Belvedere, Harare <br/>
263242740558 <br/>
263242740558 <br/>
|−
|+
belvedere.centre@pszim.com <br/>
'''Bulawayo Satellite Clinic''' <br/>
'''Bulawayo Satellite Clinic''' <br/>
6967 Emganwini, Bulawayo <br/>
6967 Emganwini, Bulawayo <br/>
0808 00 19/20 <br/>
0808 00 19/20 <br/>
|−
|+
bulawayo.satellite@pszim.com <br/>
'''Chinyoyi Centre Clinic''' <br/>
'''Chinyoyi Centre Clinic''' <br/>
Stand 4441, Cold Strem, Chinhoyi <br/>
Stand 4441, Cold Strem, Chinhoyi <br/>
6729581 <br/>
6729581 <br/>
|−
|+
chinhoyi.centre@pszim.com <br/>
'''Chitungwiza Centre Clinic''' <br/>
'''Chitungwiza Centre Clinic''' <br/>
190-191 Mharapara Road, Unit F Seke, Chitungwiza <br/>
190-191 Mharapara Road, Unit F Seke, Chitungwiza <br/>
0808 00 19/20 <br/>
0808 00 19/20 <br/>
|−
|+
chitungwiza.centre@pszim.com <br/>
'''Chitungwiza Satellite Clinic''' <br/>
'''Chitungwiza Satellite Clinic''' <br/>
27 Mukombererwa Street, Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza <br/>
27 Mukombererwa Street, Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza <br/>
0808 00 19/20 <br/>
0808 00 19/20 <br/>
|−
|+
chitungwizwa.satellite@pszim.com <br/>
'''Gokwe Centre Clinic''' <br/>
'''Gokwe Centre Clinic''' <br/>
Stand No. 385 Nyaradza, Gokwe <br/>
Stand No. 385 Nyaradza, Gokwe <br/>
592922 <br/>
592922 <br/>
|−
|+
gokwe.centre@pszim.com <br/>
'''Gweru Centre Clinic''' <br/>
'''Gweru Centre Clinic''' <br/>
2283 Mkoba 7, Gweru <br/>
2283 Mkoba 7, Gweru <br/>
54250011 <br/>
54250011 <br/>
|−
|+
gweru.centre@pszim.com <br/>
'''Kadoma Centre Clinic''' <br/>
'''Kadoma Centre Clinic''' <br/>
Stand No 6726 Mupamombe Road, Rimuka, Kadoma <br/>
Stand No 6726 Mupamombe Road, Rimuka, Kadoma <br/>
6825057 <br/>
6825057 <br/>
|−
|+
kadoma.centre@pszim.com <br/>
'''Mbare Centre Clinic''' <br/>
'''Mbare Centre Clinic''' <br/>
No. 4 Third Avenue, Mbare <br/>
No. 4 Third Avenue, Mbare <br/>
0808 00 19/20 <br/>
0808 00 19/20 <br/>
|−
|+
mbare.centre@pszim.com <br/>
'''Mutare Centre Clinic''' <br/>
'''Mutare Centre Clinic''' <br/>
61 Tenderere Street, Sakubva, Mutare <br/>
61 Tenderere Street, Sakubva, Mutare <br/>
0808 00 19/20 <br/>
0808 00 19/20 <br/>
|−
|+
mutare.centre@pszim.com <br/>
==Organisation Structure==
==Organisation Structure==
|Line 74:
|Line 76:
* BlueStar clinics - private sector provider (or social franchises), BlueStar, deliver high quality sexual reproductive health services through a network of more than 60 clinics across Zimbabwe.
* BlueStar clinics - private sector provider (or social franchises), BlueStar, deliver high quality sexual reproductive health services through a network of more than 60 clinics across Zimbabwe.
* Call centre services - clients are always free to contact them with any concerns or queries they may have.
* Call centre services - clients are always free to contact them with any concerns or queries they may have.
|+
|+
[[Category:Medical]]
[[Category:Medical]]
Revision as of 12:48, 21 January 2021
Population Service International (PSI) is a nonprofit global health organization with programs targeting malaria, child survival, HIV, and reproductive health. HQ are in Washington DC. PSI has been working in Zimbabwe since 1987, an affiliate of Marie Stopes International, providing family planning and sexual reproductive health services.
Since 1996, PSI Zimbabwe has supported the Ministry of Health and Child Care to develop and roll out market-led interventions that address the most serious health problems facing vulnerable populations. With an initial focus on HIV prevention through the social marketing of condoms, PSI Zimbabwe’s programs have expanded to include critical products and services across the HIV continuum of care, as well as sexual and reproductive health. These services include HIV testing; screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections; voluntary medical male circumcision; TB screening, diagnosis and treatment; and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Sexual health services include cervical cancer screening and provision of modern contraception and services for survivors of sexual violence.
PSI are on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
PSI ZIMBABWE - Block E, Emerald Office Park, 30 The Chase West, Emerald Hill, Harare
Tel: + 263-0242334631
Email: info@psi.org.zw
Website: https://www.pszim.com/
Belvedere Centre Clinic
9 Bisley Circle, Belvedere, Harare
263242740558
belvedere.centre@pszim.com
Bulawayo Satellite Clinic
6967 Emganwini, Bulawayo
0808 00 19/20
bulawayo.satellite@pszim.com
Chinyoyi Centre Clinic
Stand 4441, Cold Strem, Chinhoyi
6729581
chinhoyi.centre@pszim.com
Chitungwiza Centre Clinic
190-191 Mharapara Road, Unit F Seke, Chitungwiza
0808 00 19/20
chitungwiza.centre@pszim.com
Chitungwiza Satellite Clinic
27 Mukombererwa Street, Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza
0808 00 19/20
chitungwizwa.satellite@pszim.com
Gokwe Centre Clinic
Stand No. 385 Nyaradza, Gokwe
592922
gokwe.centre@pszim.com
Gweru Centre Clinic
2283 Mkoba 7, Gweru
54250011
gweru.centre@pszim.com
Kadoma Centre Clinic
Stand No 6726 Mupamombe Road, Rimuka, Kadoma
6825057
kadoma.centre@pszim.com
Mbare Centre Clinic
No. 4 Third Avenue, Mbare
0808 00 19/20
mbare.centre@pszim.com
Mutare Centre Clinic
61 Tenderere Street, Sakubva, Mutare
0808 00 19/20
mutare.centre@pszim.com
Organisation Structure
PSI commitments are:
- Gender Equality
- Diversity and Inclusion
- Zero tolerance for discrimination and harassment
- Affirmative Action and Equal Employment Opportunity
- Environmental sustainability
- Zero tolerance for modern-day slavery and human trafficking
- Meaningful Youth Engagement
Offers
- Clinics - operate 11 static clinics in Zimbabwe.
- Mobile outreach - operate 10 outreach sites, with each team consisting of midwives, doctors, nurses and drivers who travel to hard-to-reach and underserved parts of the country.
- BlueStar clinics - private sector provider (or social franchises), BlueStar, deliver high quality sexual reproductive health services through a network of more than 60 clinics across Zimbabwe.
- Call centre services - clients are always free to contact them with any concerns or queries they may have.