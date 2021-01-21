Difference between revisions of "Population Service International"

Since '''1996''', PSI Zimbabwe has supported the Ministry of Health and Child Care to develop and roll out market-led interventions that address the most serious health problems facing vulnerable populations. With an initial focus on HIV prevention through the social marketing of condoms, PSI Zimbabwe’s programs have expanded to include critical products and services across the HIV continuum of care, as well as sexual and reproductive health. These services include HIV testing; screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections; voluntary medical male circumcision; TB screening, diagnosis and treatment; and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Sexual health services include cervical cancer screening and provision of modern contraception and services for survivors of sexual violence.

'''Population Service International''' (PSI) is a nonprofit global health organization with programs targeting malaria, child survival, HIV, and reproductive health. HQ are in Washington DC. PSI has been working in Zimbabwe since '''1987''', an affiliate of Marie Stopes International, providing family planning and sexual reproductive health services.

PSI Zimbabwe logo

PSI are on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

PSI ZIMBABWE - Block E, Emerald Office Park, 30 The Chase West, Emerald Hill, Harare

Tel: + 263-0242334631

Email: info@psi.org.zw

Website: https://www.pszim.com/



Belvedere Centre Clinic

9 Bisley Circle, Belvedere, Harare

263242740558

belvedere.centre@pszim.com



Bulawayo Satellite Clinic

6967 Emganwini, Bulawayo

0808 00 19/20

bulawayo.satellite@pszim.com



Chinyoyi Centre Clinic

Stand 4441, Cold Strem, Chinhoyi

6729581

chinhoyi.centre@pszim.com



Chitungwiza Centre Clinic

190-191 Mharapara Road, Unit F Seke, Chitungwiza

0808 00 19/20

chitungwiza.centre@pszim.com



Chitungwiza Satellite Clinic

27 Mukombererwa Street, Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza

0808 00 19/20

chitungwizwa.satellite@pszim.com



Gokwe Centre Clinic

Stand No. 385 Nyaradza, Gokwe

592922

gokwe.centre@pszim.com



Gweru Centre Clinic

2283 Mkoba 7, Gweru

54250011

gweru.centre@pszim.com



Kadoma Centre Clinic

Stand No 6726 Mupamombe Road, Rimuka, Kadoma

6825057

kadoma.centre@pszim.com



Mbare Centre Clinic

No. 4 Third Avenue, Mbare

0808 00 19/20

mbare.centre@pszim.com



Mutare Centre Clinic

61 Tenderere Street, Sakubva, Mutare

0808 00 19/20

mutare.centre@pszim.com



Organisation Structure

PSI commitments are:

Gender Equality

Diversity and Inclusion

Zero tolerance for discrimination and harassment

Affirmative Action and Equal Employment Opportunity

Environmental sustainability

Zero tolerance for modern-day slavery and human trafficking

Meaningful Youth Engagement

Offers

Clinics - operate 11 static clinics in Zimbabwe.

Mobile outreach - operate 10 outreach sites, with each team consisting of midwives, doctors, nurses and drivers who travel to hard-to-reach and underserved parts of the country.

BlueStar clinics - private sector provider (or social franchises), BlueStar, deliver high quality sexual reproductive health services through a network of more than 60 clinics across Zimbabwe.

Call centre services - clients are always free to contact them with any concerns or queries they may have.