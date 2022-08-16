Porta farm was farmed by Mr Joseph Norton, after whom Norton was named. He, family and employees were killed there in the First Chimurenga in 1896.



Place

Location

Address:

Telephone: :

Cell:

Email:

Web: :







History

In 1991, prior to the visit of Queen Elizabeth of the Commonwealth for the CHOGM, a ‘clean up’ exercise was held and squatters and vagrants (‘thousands’) from some 21 urban areas were removed to Porta Farm. Forcibly evicted by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing and Harare City Council. Porta Farm was a former, now unused, farm on the outskirts of Harare owned by the City of Harare. [1]

On 21 June 1995 Harare City Council gave written notice to the residents that they had 48 hours to leave the area or face forcible eviction and the demolition of their homes. The land was to be used as a sewage disposal and treatment site. No alternative accommodation was offered. Assisted by Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights), the residents took the case to court and on 23 June 1995, the court granted the order, “the applicants are entitled to inhabit their dwellings until they are relocated to suitable permanent homes.”, and Harare City Council was “interdicted from demolishing or threatening to demolish and evicting or threatening to evict the Applicants from Porta Squatter Camp Area.” No further action was taken, either to provide alternative accommodation to the residents of Porta Farm or to evict them. And the settlement grew.

On 24 July 2004, Ignatius Chombo (Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing), along with police officers, soldiers, and government officials, went to Porta Farm and told them they were to leave Porta Farm by 15 August 2004. They were not told where to go.

An official subsequently informed them they were to be moved to Caledonia Farm. This place was both occupied by war veterans who had established housing cooperatives, and lacked any sources of clean water, schools, sanitary facilities or even buildings. The 15 August deadline passed with no evictions.

On 27 August 2004, police, with war veterans and Zanu PF youth arrived and said they had to immediately move. Many people refused. Some families were taken by police to farms around Harare. When some returned to Porta Farm, they complained that they were forced to work for war veterans at the Cooperatives. Porta Farm residents went again to the courts and (with ZLHR) on 31 August 2004 and were given another court order prohibiting the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing or anyone acting on his behalf from evicting people from Porta Farm unless and until the government offered them suitable alternative accommodation.

However on 2 September 2004, riot police and members of the youth militia returned and attempted to forcibly evict the residents. When the community tried to prevent the police from demolishing homes, running battles broke out, and several residents and at least one police officer were injured. Police began firing tear gas, and in subsequent weeks of unrest over 11 people died, including five children under the age of one.

















Other information

Further Reading