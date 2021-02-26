|description= Dr Portia Manangazira is a Zimbabwean medical doctor and the Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

[[File:Portia-Manangazira-.jpg|thumb|Dr Portia Manangazira]] Dr '''Portia Manangazira''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] medical doctor and the Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Arrest

In February 2021, Managazira was arrested for allegedly criminally abusing aid funds by hiring 28 relatives as community health workers, paying facilitation fees to undeserving ministry staff, and flouting tender rules when she bought US$280 529 of goods and services.

She also allegedly illegally diverted diesel coupons for 3 290 litres to private vehicles.[1]