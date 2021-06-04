The workers were supposed to be drawn from across key religious, traditional, cultural and geographical groups in Covid-19 hotspots.<ref name="Hera">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/investigations-into-health-directors-case-almost-complete/ Investigations into Health director’s case almost complete], ''The Herald'', Published: June 4, 2021, Retrieved: June 4, 2021</ref>

Dr Portia Manangazira

Dr Portia Manangazira is a Zimbabwean medical doctor and the Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Arrest

In February 2021, Managazira was arrested for allegedly criminally abusing aid funds by hiring 28 relatives as community health workers, paying facilitation fees to undeserving ministry staff, and flouting tender rules when she bought US$280 529 of goods and services.

She also allegedly illegally diverted diesel coupons for 3 290 litres to private vehicles.[1]

Manangazira allegedly misappropriated US$796 675 availed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control through a non-governmental organisation, African Field Epidemiology Network, after saying her department needed funds to recruit, train and deploy 800 community health workers to undertake a Covid-19 awareness programme.

Manangazira allegedly bought US$295 529 of goods and services between July 16 2020 and January 21 2021 without following tender procedures.

She allegedly recommended payment between July 23 and November 1 2020 of facilitation fees amounting to US$8 835 to undeserving employees in the health ministry.

From July 2020, Manangazira allegedly identified about 1 000 community health workers, including 28 of her own relatives, who were all paid US$600 each over three months, without engaging either district or provincial medical officers.

The workers were supposed to be drawn from across key religious, traditional, cultural and geographical groups in Covid-19 hotspots.[2]