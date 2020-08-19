Difference between revisions of "Posani Mhiribidi"

In July 2018, Posani Mhiribidi was elected to Ward 29 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 448 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Bikita RDC with 448 votes, beating Isaya John Chipepura of MDC-Alliance with 122 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

