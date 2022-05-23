Difference between revisions of "Pote Hill Hotel"
Latest revision as of 14:31, 23 May 2022
The hotel opened as a lodge in 2012, and in 2013 was awarded hotel status. It is in the Zvishavane CBD. The hotel has won several awards.
Location and contact details
Zvishavane. (700 m from the CBD)
Tel: +263 77 216 8191
Email:
Website: [1]
Facility
- 46 rooms,
- Conference Centre,
- Private Boardroom,
- Restaurant and Bar
Activities
- Downtown accommodation