Difference between revisions of "Pote Hill Hotel"

The hotel opened as a lodge in 2012, and in 2013 was awarded hotel status. It is in the [[Zvishavane]] CBD. The hotel has won several awards.  
The hotel opened as a lodge in 2012, and in 2013 was awarded hotel status. It is in the Zvishavane CBD. The hotel has won several awards.

Location and contact details

Zvishavane. (700 m from the CBD)
Tel: +263 77 216 8191
Email:
Website: [1]

Facility

  • 46 rooms,
  • Conference Centre,
  • Private Boardroom,
  • Restaurant and Bar

Activities

  • Downtown accommodation
