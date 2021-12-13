In July 2018, Poverty Taderera was elected to Ward 18 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 506 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Chikomba RDC with 506 votes, beating Manassah Makumbe of MDC Alliance with 353 votes, Emanuel Munemo of PRC with 204 votes, and Nyasha Jiri, independent, with 57 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]