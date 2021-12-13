Difference between revisions of "Poverty Taderera"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Poverty Taderera''' was elected to Ward 18 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 506 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:37, 13 December 2021
In July 2018, Poverty Taderera was elected to Ward 18 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 506 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 18 Chikomba RDC with 506 votes, beating Manassah Makumbe of MDC Alliance with 353 votes, Emanuel Munemo of PRC with 204 votes, and Nyasha Jiri, independent, with 57 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020