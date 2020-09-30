Difference between revisions of "Precedent / Case Law / Court Decisions"

''One of the essential elements in a system based on precedent is some tolerably efficient method for making the precedents available to those wishing to discover the law. An unreported decision is technically of precisely the same authority as one that is reported, but decisions that are unreported have at least until very recently been more or less inaccessible to all but scholars. It is through law reporting that the common law is available to the profession and anyone else wishing to know the law.''<ref name="library.fes">Lovemore Madhuku, [https://library.fes.de/pdf-files/bueros/simbabwe/07323.pdf], ''Library, Published: 15 March, 2010, Accessed: 29 September, 2020''</ref>

An essential component of a system based on precedent is one where these precedents are reported. Judgments from the superior courts (the High Court and the Supreme Court) are required by law to be in writing. This also applies to courts lower than the superior courts. Once a superior court has delivered a judgment, it is made available to the public.

Background

Most countries, Zimbabwe included, have a system in which all judgments delivered by the superior courts are scrutinized by legal experts with a view to selecting some of them for publication in official law reports.

A passage from Michael Zander's The Law Making Process sums up the issue of the law reports in the following terms: One of the essential elements in a system based on precedent is some tolerably efficient method for making the precedents available to those wishing to discover the law. An unreported decision is technically of precisely the same authority as one that is reported, but decisions that are unreported have at least until very recently been more or less inaccessible to all but scholars. It is through law reporting that the common law is available to the profession and anyone else wishing to know the law.[1]









