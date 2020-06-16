Difference between revisions of "Precious Chakasikwa"

Precious Chakasikwa is a Legal Practioner and partner at Kantor and Immerman. She holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Zimbabwe and a higher national diploma in Marketing. Ms Chakasikwa is the Chairperson of the Population Services International Zimbabwe (PSI Zim) and the Vice Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. She is also a member of the Women’s University in Africa Steering committee, a board member at the National Aids Council and a trustee at the Law Society of Zimbabwe Compensation Fund. Ms Chakasikwa is also a member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe, The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the Estate Administrators Association Zimbabwe.