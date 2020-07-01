Difference between revisions of "Precious Mufahore"
In July 2018, Precious Mufahore was elected to Ward 6 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 412 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 6 Norton Town Council with 412 votes, beating Edina Zambe of Zanu-PF with 254 votes, Champion Mazai Mukange of ZIPP with 93 votes, Gift Lincoln Makunike, independent with 87 votes, Tonderai Bhiza, independent with 53 votes and Silas Cikuru, independent with 51 votes. [1]
