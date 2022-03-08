Difference between revisions of "Precious Musarurwa"
Precious Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean actress and politician. As a politician, she is a member of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).
Career
Acting
She starred in Viva Wenera.[1]
Politics
Musarurwa is the secretary-general of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).
References
- ↑ Mthabisi Tshuma, Wenera rebrands to Viva Wenera, The Chronicle, Published: November 29, 2021, Retrieved: March 8, 2022