Precious Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean actress and politician. As a politician, she is a member of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).
Precious Musarurwa

Precious Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean actress and politician. As a politician, she is a member of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).

Career

Acting

She starred in Viva Wenera.[1]

Politics

Musarurwa is the secretary-general of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).

References

