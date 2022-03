|description= Precious Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean actress and politician. As a politician, she is a member of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).

Precious Musarurwa

Precious Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean actress and politician. As a politician, she is a member of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).

Career

Acting

She starred in Viva Wenera.[1]

Politics

Musarurwa is the secretary-general of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).