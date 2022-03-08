Difference between revisions of "Precious Musarurwa"
Precious Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean actress and politician. As a politician, she is a member of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).
Precious Musarurwa is the CEO of Precious Workshop. According to her LinkedIn profile, Precious Workshop is a strategy, media marketing and advertising firm. [1]
She starred in Viva Wenera.[2]
Musarurwa is the secretary-general of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD). In 2022 Precious Musarurwa was the candidate for Harare East constituency by-elections.[3]
- ↑ Precious Musarurwa, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 8, 2022
- ↑ Mthabisi Tshuma, Wenera rebrands to Viva Wenera, The Chronicle, Published: November 29, 2021, Retrieved: March 8, 2022
- ↑ #ElectionsZW: I am in it to bring real change says Precious Musarurwa, OpenParly, Published: January 31, 2022, Retrieved: March 8, 2022