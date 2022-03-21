Musarurwa is the secretary-general of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD). In 2022 Precious Musarurwa was the candidate for Harare East constituency by-elections.<ref name="OP">[https://openparly.com/index.php/2022/01/31/electionszw-i-am-in-it-to-bring-real-change-says-precious-musarurwa/ #ElectionsZW: I am in it to bring real change says Precious Musarurwa], ''OpenParly'', Published: January 31, 2022, Retrieved: March 8, 2022</ref>

[[File:Precious-Musarurwa.jpg|thumb|right|Precious Musarurwa]] '''Precious Musarurwa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] actress and politician. As a politician, she is a member of [[Labour, Economists and African Democrats]] (LEAD).

Precious Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean actress and politician. As a politician, she is a member of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).

Business

Precious Musarurwa is the CEO of Precious Workshop. According to her LinkedIn profile, Precious Workshop is a strategy, media marketing and advertising firm. [1]

Career

Acting

She starred in Viva Wenera.[2]

Politics

Musarurwa is the secretary-general of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD). In 2022 Precious Musarurwa was the candidate for Harare East constituency by-elections.[3]