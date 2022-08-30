Pindula

==References==
 
==References==
[[Category:Female Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Female Politicians]]
 
+
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Female Politicians]]
 

Precious Musarurwa

Precious Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean actress and politician. As a politician, she is a member of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).

See Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022).

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Business

Precious Musarurwa is the CEO of Precious Workshop. According to her LinkedIn profile, Precious Workshop is a strategy, media marketing and advertising firm. [1]

Politics

Musarurwa was the secretary-general of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD). In 2022 Precious Musarurwa was the candidate for Harare East constituency by-elections. [2] In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Harare East returned to Parliament:

Events

Acting

She starred in Viva Wenera.[3]

Further Reading

References

  1. Precious Musarurwa, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 8, 2022
  2. #ElectionsZW: I am in it to bring real change says Precious Musarurwa, OpenParly, Published: January 31, 2022, Retrieved: March 8, 2022
  3. Mthabisi Tshuma, Wenera rebrands to Viva Wenera, The Chronicle, Published: November 29, 2021, Retrieved: March 8, 2022
