Precious Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean actress and politician. As a politician, she is a member of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).
See Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022).
Personal Details
No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Business
Precious Musarurwa is the CEO of Precious Workshop. According to her LinkedIn profile, Precious Workshop is a strategy, media marketing and advertising firm. [1]
Politics
Musarurwa was the secretary-general of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD). In 2022 Precious Musarurwa was the candidate for Harare East constituency by-elections. [2] In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Harare East returned to Parliament:
- Tendai Biti of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 7 534 votes,
- Mavis Gumbo of Zanu-PF with 3 045 votes,
- Christopher Mbanga of MDC Alliance with 114 votes,
- Garikai Mlambo of United Zimbabwe Alliance with 100 votes,
- Precious Musarurwa of LEAD with 25 votes.
Events
Acting
She starred in Viva Wenera.[3]
Further Reading
