* [[Tendai Biti]] of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 7 534 votes,

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Harare]] East returned to [[Parliament]]:

Precious Musarurwa

Precious Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean actress and politician. As a politician, she is a member of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Business

Precious Musarurwa is the CEO of Precious Workshop. According to her LinkedIn profile, Precious Workshop is a strategy, media marketing and advertising firm. [1]

Politics

Musarurwa was the secretary-general of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD). In 2022 Precious Musarurwa was the candidate for Harare East constituency by-elections. [2] In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Harare East returned to Parliament:

Tendai Biti of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 7 534 votes,

Mavis Gumbo of Zanu-PF with 3 045 votes,

Christopher Mbanga of MDC Alliance with 114 votes,

Garikai Mlambo of United Zimbabwe Alliance with 100 votes,

Precious Musarurwa of LEAD with 25 votes.

Events

Acting

She starred in Viva Wenera.[3]

Further Reading