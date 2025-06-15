She started playing for Mutare City Queens in 2022 whilst she was still at Hilltop Christian Centre College. Mutare City was her first club she played for as she only played in school tournaments before joining the Mutare based club. She is comfortable playing either as an attacking midfielder or a forward a she enjoys scoring goals. It is her wish to play for the big teams in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League as well as her dream to don the national colours representing Zimbabwe at international tournaments. Her roles models are [[Ethel Chinyerere]] who plays as a forward for local side Chapungu Queens as well as Chelsea Women forward Lauren James . She left the Mutare based side to join the newly promoted Kwekwe United Queens .

'''Precious Mutambikwa''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for [[ Kwekwe ]] United Queens in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League and also played for [[Mutare]] City Queens in 2024 in the same league .

Background and Education

Precious was born to Florence Mutambikwa on 1 November 2005 in Samutete Village, Honde Valley. She is the second born in a family of three and grew up in Zimbabwe's fourth largest city Mutare. She attended Samutete Primary chool before enrolling at Nyamhingura Secondary School and later Hilltop Christian Centre College in Mutare.

Career

She started playing for Mutare City Queens in 2022 whilst she was still at Hilltop Christian Centre College. Mutare City was her first club she played for as she only played in school tournaments before joining the Mutare based club. She is comfortable playing either as an attacking midfielder or a forward a she enjoys scoring goals. It is her wish to play for the big teams in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League as well as her dream to don the national colours representing Zimbabwe at international tournaments. Her roles models are Ethel Chinyerere who plays as a forward for local side Chapungu Queens as well as Chelsea Women forward Lauren James. She left the Mutare based side to join the newly promoted Kwekwe United Queens.

Gallery



