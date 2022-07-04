| birth_date = {{birth date | | |}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

Precious Shumba is a Zimbabwean freelance journalist, community leader, and human rights defender. He is the Director of the Harare Residents' Trust.

Background and Education

Precious Shumba is the Director of the Harare Residents' Trust (HRT), an organisation championing the interests of Harare residents. He holds an MSc. Sociology and Anthropology degree he studied with the University of Zimbabwe from 2018 to 2020. He also studied at: Mavhudzi High School 1992 - 1993; St Faith's Mission Rusape 1990 - 1991; St Faith's Primary and Secondary School 1983 - 1991; Women's University in Africa (WUA) Women's University in Africa (WUA) BSc Honours, Sociology and Gender Development Studies.

Career

Precious Shumba is a freelance journalist who once worked for Sandawana News, Daily News and the Manica Post. He got his qualifications in 2000..[1]

Arrest He was arrested in May 2008 when police raided the Harare office of the international aid NGO ActionAid where he worked as a programmes officer. A reporter for "The Daily News" until it was forced to close, Shumba was the 10th journalist to be arrested since the general elections.

Gallery

Videos

