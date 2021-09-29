Pindula

Revision as of 06:13, 29 September 2021

Presbyterian Secondary School is in Mhondoro, Chegutu District, Mashonaland West Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Madzongwe Village, Mhondoro, PO Box 150, Mubaira, Chegutu.
Telephone: 053 275 621, 065-3064
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/27874020921/discussion/preview

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

