Revision as of 06:13, 29 September 2021
Presbyterian Secondary School is in Mhondoro, Chegutu District, Mashonaland West Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Madzongwe Village, Mhondoro, PO Box 150, Mubaira, Chegutu.
Telephone: 053 275 621, 065-3064
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/27874020921/discussion/preview
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.