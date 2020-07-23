Difference between revisions of "Presidential Agricultural Input Support Scheme"

The Presidential Agricultural Input Support Scheme that was launched for the 2013/14 farming season, targeting 1.6 million households at a total cost of US$161 million. The input packages were mainly distributed through the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots throughout the country. However, this became a major challenge for the scheme, as GMB depots were not situated in all farming communities, and very often the GMB failed to deliver inputs on time for the planting season because of logistical problems. Free direct input distributions had been minimized in favour of the use of subsidized vouchers and contract farming arrangements. The use of electronic vouchers had also been tested by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, with support from FAO and other partners. The e-vouchers system gave farmers the choice of the inputs they needed, but they were also required to contribute to the voucher’s cost. Even if the provision of input subsidies remained a government priority (as also stated in ZimAsset), farmers continued to face challenges linked to the shortage and uncertainty of input supplies.[1]









