Difference between revisions of "Presidential Candidates 2018 election"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
This is a list of the Presidential candidates for the 2018 harmonized election as announced by the nomination court on
|+
This is a list of the Presidential candidates for the 2018harmonized election as announced by the nomination court on June 2014. Since independence in 1980, this is the first time the presidential race has included 23 contestants.
|+
|+
==Candidates==
==Candidates==
===Nelson Chamisa===
===Nelson Chamisa===
|−
[[Nelson Chamisa]] is the presidential candidate for the [[MDC Alliance]]
[[Nelson Chamisa]] is the presidential candidate for the [[MDC Alliance]]
|+
|−
===Emmerson Mnangagwa===
===Emmerson Mnangagwa===
|−
[[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] is the presidential candidate for the [[Zanu-PF]] party.
[[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] is the presidential candidate for the [[Zanu-PF]] party.
|Line 15:
|Line 15:
===Joyce Mujuru===
===Joyce Mujuru===
|−
[[Joyce Mujuru]] is the presidential candidate for the [[People’s Rainbow Coalition]]
[[Joyce Mujuru]] is the presidential candidate for the [[People’s Rainbow Coalition]]
[[File:Joice-Mujuru.Peoples-Rainbow-Coalition.jpg|400px|centre|Right|People's Rainbow Coaliton]]
[[File:Joice-Mujuru.Peoples-Rainbow-Coalition.jpg|400px|centre|Right|People's Rainbow Coaliton]]
|−
==Daniel Shumba==
|+
==Daniel Shumba==
|+
|−
[[File:Daniel Shumba.jpeg|400px|centre|Right|United Democratic Alliance]]
[[File:Daniel Shumba.jpeg|400px|centre|Right|United Democratic Alliance]]
===Nkosana Donald Moyo===
===Nkosana Donald Moyo===
|−
Dr. [[Nkosana Moyo]] is the Presidential candidate for [[Alliance For The People's Agenda]] (APA)
Dr. [[Nkosana Moyo]] is the Presidential candidate for [[Alliance For The People's Agenda]] (APA)
[[File:Nkosana Moyo.png|400px|centre|Right|Alliance for People's Agenda President]]
[[File:Nkosana Moyo.png|400px|centre|Right|Alliance for People's Agenda President]]
|−
===Thokozani Khupe===
===Thokozani Khupe===
|Line 36:
|Line 33:
[[File:Thokazani Khupe.jpg|400px|centre|Right|MDC-T]]
[[File:Thokazani Khupe.jpg|400px|centre|Right|MDC-T]]
|+
===Ambrose Mutinhiri===
===Ambrose Mutinhiri===
[[Ambrose Mutinhiri]] is the presidential candidate for the [[New Patriotic Front]] Party
[[Ambrose Mutinhiri]] is the presidential candidate for the [[New Patriotic Front]] Party
|+
[[File:Ambrose Mutinhiri.jpeg|400px|centre|Right|NPF]]
[[File:Ambrose Mutinhiri.jpeg|400px|centre|Right|NPF]]
===Lovemore Madhuku===
===Lovemore Madhuku===
|−
[[Lovemore Madhuku]] is the presidential candidate for the [[National Constitutional Assembly]] party.
[[Lovemore Madhuku]] is the presidential candidate for the [[National Constitutional Assembly]] party.
|Line 53:
|Line 51:
===Elton Mangoma===
===Elton Mangoma===
[[Elton Mangoma]] is the presidential candidate for [[Coalition of Democrats]]
[[Elton Mangoma]] is the presidential candidate for [[Coalition of Democrats]]
|−
[[File:Elton-Mangoma-code.jpg|400px|centre|Right|Coalition of Democrats]]
[[File:Elton-Mangoma-code.jpg|400px|centre|Right|Coalition of Democrats]]
===Violet Mariyacha===
===Violet Mariyacha===
|−
[[Violet Mariyacha]] is the presidential candidate for the [[United Democratic Movement]] party
[[Violet Mariyacha]] is the presidential candidate for the [[United Democratic Movement]] party
[[File:Violet-Mariyacha-UDM.jpg|400px|centre|Right|UDM]]
[[File:Violet-Mariyacha-UDM.jpg|400px|centre|Right|UDM]]
|−
|−
===Blessing Kasiyamhuru===
===Blessing Kasiyamhuru===
|−
|−
[[Blessing Kasiyamhuru]] is the presidential Candidate for [[Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity]] Party.
[[Blessing Kasiyamhuru]] is the presidential Candidate for [[Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity]] Party.
|−
|−
[[File:Blessing-Kasiyamhuru-ZIPP.jpg|400px|centre|Right|Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity]]
[[File:Blessing-Kasiyamhuru-ZIPP.jpg|400px|centre|Right|Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity]]
|−
|−
===Chiguvare Tonderai Johannes===
===Chiguvare Tonderai Johannes===
[[Chiguvare Tonderai]] is the presidential candidate for the [[People's Progressive Party]]
[[Chiguvare Tonderai]] is the presidential candidate for the [[People's Progressive Party]]
|−
|−
===Wilson Harry Peter===
===Wilson Harry Peter===
|−
[[Wilson Harry Peters]] is the Presidential Candidate for the [[Democratic Opposition Party]] (DOP)
[[Wilson Harry Peters]] is the Presidential Candidate for the [[Democratic Opposition Party]] (DOP)
[[File:Wilson Harry Peter – DEMOCRATIC OPPOSITION PARTY.jpg|400px|centre|Right|PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY]]
[[File:Wilson Harry Peter – DEMOCRATIC OPPOSITION PARTY.jpg|400px|centre|Right|PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY]]
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
===Joseph Busha===
===Joseph Busha===
|−
[[Joseph Busha]] is the presidential candidate for the [[Free Zimbabwe Conference]]
[[Joseph Busha]] is the presidential candidate for the [[Free Zimbabwe Conference]]
[[File:Joseph-Makamba-Busha-Freedom-Congress.jpg|400px|centre|Right|free Zimbabwe Conference]]
[[File:Joseph-Makamba-Busha-Freedom-Congress.jpg|400px|centre|Right|free Zimbabwe Conference]]
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
===Taurai Mteki===
===Taurai Mteki===
|−
[[Taurai Mteki]] is the presidential candidate running as an independent
[[Taurai Mteki]] is the presidential candidate running as an independent
|Line 115:
|Line 86:
[[File:Tendai-Peter-Munyanduri.jpg|400px|centre|Right|New Patriotic Front]]
[[File:Tendai-Peter-Munyanduri.jpg|400px|centre|Right|New Patriotic Front]]
|−
===Mugadza Willard===
===Mugadza Willard===
|−
[[Willard Mugadza]] is the presidential candidate for the [[Bethel Christian Party]]
[[Willard Mugadza]] is the presidential candidate for the [[Bethel Christian Party]]
===Hove Mhambi Divine===
===Hove Mhambi Divine===
|−
[[Hove Mhambi Divine]] is the presidential candidate for the [[National Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic-Republicans]] party.
[[Hove Mhambi Divine]] is the presidential candidate for the [[National Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic-Republicans]] party.
===Hlabangana Kwanele===
===Hlabangana Kwanele===
|−
[[Hlabangana Kwanele]] is the presidential candidate for the [[Republicans Party of Zimbabwe]] party.
[[Hlabangana Kwanele]] is the presidential candidate for the [[Republicans Party of Zimbabwe]] party.
|Line 136:
|Line 103:
===Chikanga Everisto Washington===
===Chikanga Everisto Washington===
|−
[[Chikanga Everisto Washington]] is the presidential candidate for the [[Rebuild Zimbabwe]] party
[[Chikanga Everisto Washington]] is the presidential candidate for the [[Rebuild Zimbabwe]] party
|+
|−
|+
[[
|+
|+
|+
Presidential ]]
|+
[[
|+
]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Presidential aspirants]]
[[Category:Presidential aspirants]]
|+
Latest revision as of 11:47, 8 February 2022
This is a list of the Presidential candidates for the 2018 harmonized election as announced by the nomination court on 14 June 2014. Since independence in 1980, this is the first time the presidential race has included 23 contestants.
See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.
Candidates
Nelson Chamisa
Nelson Chamisa is the presidential candidate for the MDC Alliance
Emmerson Mnangagwa
Emmerson Mnangagwa is the presidential candidate for the Zanu-PF party.
Joyce Mujuru
Joyce Mujuru is the presidential candidate for the People’s Rainbow Coalition
Daniel Shumba
Daniel Shumba is the presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance
Nkosana Donald Moyo
Dr. Nkosana Moyo is the Presidential candidate for Alliance For The People's Agenda (APA)
Thokozani Khupe
Thokozani Khupe is the presidential candidate for the MDC-T party
Ambrose Mutinhiri
Ambrose Mutinhiri is the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Front Party
Lovemore Madhuku
Lovemore Madhuku is the presidential candidate for the National Constitutional Assembly party.
Noah Manyika
Dr. Noah Manyika is the presidential candidate for the Build Zimbabwe Party
Elton Mangoma
Elton Mangoma is the presidential candidate for Coalition of Democrats
Violet Mariyacha
Violet Mariyacha is the presidential candidate for the United Democratic Movement party
Blessing Kasiyamhuru
Blessing Kasiyamhuru is the presidential Candidate for Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity Party.
Chiguvare Tonderai Johannes
Chiguvare Tonderai is the presidential candidate for the People's Progressive Party
Wilson Harry Peter
Wilson Harry Peters is the Presidential Candidate for the Democratic Opposition Party (DOP)
Joseph Busha
Joseph Busha is the presidential candidate for the Free Zimbabwe Conference
Taurai Mteki
Taurai Mteki is the presidential candidate running as an independent
Tendai Munyanduri
Tendai Munyanduri is the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Front Party.
Mugadza Willard
Willard Mugadza is the presidential candidate for the Bethel Christian Party
Hove Mhambi Divine
Hove Mhambi Divine is the presidential candidate for the National Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic-Republicans party.
Hlabangana Kwanele
Hlabangana Kwanele is the presidential candidate for the Republicans Party of Zimbabwe party.
Peter Gava
Peter Gava is the presidential candidate for the United Democratic Front party.
Dzapasi Melbah
Dzapasi Melbah is the presidential candidate for the #1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe party.
Chikanga Everisto Washington
Chikanga Everisto Washington is the presidential candidate for the Rebuild Zimbabwe party