Difference between revisions of "Presidential Candidates 2018 election"

This is a list of the Presidential candidates for the 2018 harmonized election as announced by the nomination court on 14 June 2014. Since independence in 1980, this is the first time the presidential race has included 23 contestants.

See A History of Zimbabwean Elections.



Nelson Chamisa

Nelson Chamisa is the presidential candidate for the MDC Alliance

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Emmerson Mnangagwa is the presidential candidate for the Zanu-PF party.

Joyce Mujuru

Joyce Mujuru is the presidential candidate for the People’s Rainbow Coalition

Daniel Shumba

Daniel Shumba is the presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance

Nkosana Donald Moyo

Dr. Nkosana Moyo is the Presidential candidate for Alliance For The People's Agenda (APA)

Thokozani Khupe

Thokozani Khupe is the presidential candidate for the MDC-T party

Ambrose Mutinhiri

Ambrose Mutinhiri is the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Front Party

Lovemore Madhuku

Lovemore Madhuku is the presidential candidate for the National Constitutional Assembly party.

Noah Manyika

Dr. Noah Manyika is the presidential candidate for the Build Zimbabwe Party

Elton Mangoma

Elton Mangoma is the presidential candidate for Coalition of Democrats

Violet Mariyacha

Violet Mariyacha is the presidential candidate for the United Democratic Movement party

Blessing Kasiyamhuru

Blessing Kasiyamhuru is the presidential Candidate for Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity Party.

Chiguvare Tonderai Johannes

Chiguvare Tonderai is the presidential candidate for the People's Progressive Party

Wilson Harry Peter

Wilson Harry Peters is the Presidential Candidate for the Democratic Opposition Party (DOP)

Joseph Busha

Joseph Busha is the presidential candidate for the Free Zimbabwe Conference

Taurai Mteki

Taurai Mteki is the presidential candidate running as an independent

Tendai Munyanduri

Tendai Munyanduri is the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Front Party.

Mugadza Willard

Willard Mugadza is the presidential candidate for the Bethel Christian Party

Hove Mhambi Divine

Hove Mhambi Divine is the presidential candidate for the National Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic-Republicans party.

Hlabangana Kwanele

Hlabangana Kwanele is the presidential candidate for the Republicans Party of Zimbabwe party.

Peter Gava

Peter Gava is the presidential candidate for the United Democratic Front party.

Dzapasi Melbah

Dzapasi Melbah is the presidential candidate for the #1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe party.

Chikanga Everisto Washington

Chikanga Everisto Washington is the presidential candidate for the Rebuild Zimbabwe party

Presidential Aspirants Political Parties