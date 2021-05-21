Difference between revisions of "Presley Chweneyagae"

Presley Chweneyagae is an award-winning South African actor known for playing the role of Cobra in The River. Chweneyagae won the award for Outstanding Actor in a leading role for Tsotsi at the Black Movie Awards in Los Angeles, US, in 2006.

Background

Age

Presley Chweneyagae was born on 19th October 1984.[1]

Parents

His mother is Agnes Keagile. His mother was a police officer.[1]

Siblings

He has three siblings.[1]





Wife

Chweneyagae is married. His wife is from Swaziland.[2]

Children

Presley Chweneyagae has three sons.[2] Two of his sons are named Preston and Siya.

Career

Chweneyagae has acted in a number of productions for North West Arts (now known as the Mmabana Arts Foundation) and appeared in A Midsummer Night's Dream (as Puck) and in the play Cards at the Grahamstown Arts Festival.

He made his TV acting debut in 2000 in Orlando for SABC TV. Presley was cast as The Poet in the 2006 mini-series When We Were Black.

Tsotsi

Though Presley Chweneyagae acted in plays and community theatre projects, Tsotsi was his first feature film.

The River

He acts on the South African telenovela, The River as Thuso "Cobra" Mokoena.

Awards

Chweneyagae won his second Golden Horn at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas)in 2019. He won his first Golden Horn at the first Saftas in 2006 for his breakout role in Tsotsi.[2]