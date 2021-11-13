Pretty Xaba was a Zimbabwean born actress who featured in some well known local productions including Studio 263. She was also a voice artist and a performer.

Background

Xaba was born on November 14, 1965.[1] She had two children Runyararo Chayambuka and Hope Chayambuka.[2]

Acting career

Xaba featured in a number of local productions. Xaba rose to fame after starring in local drama Studio 263 in which she played the role of "Mai Muvengwa". While she featured in other plays and dramas such as I want A Dress, Coliwe, Xola, Everyone’s Child, and Lobola among others.[2]

Sickness and Death

Xaba was diagnosed with cancer. After her situation had deteriorated, local philanthropists including Walter Magaya donated money which was used to transfer her to India where she underwent surgery. The surgery however did not manage to prolong her life as she eventually succumbed to the disease on the 6th of December 2014. She was buried on the 24th of December in 2014.



