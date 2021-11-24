Difference between revisions of "Pretty Xaba"
== Acting career ==
Xaba featured in a number of local productions. Xaba rose to fame after starring in local drama Studio 263 in which she played the role of "Mai Muvengwa".
Xaba featured in a number of local productions. Xaba rose to fame after starring in local drama Studio 263 in which she played the role of "Mai Muvengwa". featured in other plays and dramas such as [[I want A Dress]], [[Coliwe]], [[Xola]], [[Everyone’s Child]], [[Lobola]].<ref name=""/>
== Sickness and Death ==
Latest revision as of 13:00, 24 November 2021
|Pretty Xaba
Pretty Xaba
|Born
|November 14, 1965
Zimbabwe
|Died
|December 6, 2014 (aged 49) (death date then birth date)
New Dehli, India
|Cause of death
|Cancer
|Resting place
|Harare
|Occupation
|
|Years active
|1990s to 2014
|Known for
|Acting
|Children
Pretty Xaba was a Zimbabwean born actress who featured in some well known local productions including Studio 263. She was also a voice artist and a performer.
Background
Xaba was born on November 14, 1965.[1] She had two children Runyararo Chayambuka and Hope Chayambuka.[2]
Acting career
Xaba featured in a number of local productions. Xaba rose to fame after starring in local drama Studio 263 in which she played the role of "Mai Muvengwa". She featured in other plays and dramas such as I want A Dress, Coliwe, Xola, Everyone’s Child, Lobola,[2] Murambiwa, Something Nice from London, Xaba worked with Tsitsi Dangarembga on the film Wedding Dress. She also worked on a number of theatre productions with the most memorable being the Rooftop production — Wedding Night.[3]
Sickness and Death
Xaba was diagnosed with cancer. After her situation had deteriorated, local philanthropists including Walter Magaya donated money which was used to transfer her to India where she underwent surgery. The surgery however did not manage to prolong her life as she eventually succumbed to the disease on the 6th of December 2014. She was buried on the 24th of December in 2014.
References
- ↑ , Pretty Xaba,Pretty Xaba Facebook Page, retrieved:26 Mar 2015"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 , Pretty Xaba dies,Daily News, published:7 Dec 2014,retrieved:26 Mar 2015"
- ↑ Actress Pretty Xaba dies, The Sunday Mail, Published: December 7, 2014, Retrieved: November 24, 2021