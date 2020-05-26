Difference between revisions of "Pride Chadambuka"

In July 2018, Pride Chadambuka was elected to Ward 12 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1071 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Mutare RDC with 1071 votes, beating Shupikai Nenohwe of MDC-Alliance with 823 votes, Eliah Chidembo, independent with 198 votes and Tashinga Karamba of PRC with 157 votes. [1]

