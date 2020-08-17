He helped Bosso win the Chibuku Super Cup in 2019 after the arrival of [[Hendrik Pieter de Jongh]] in September 2019. He has joined Tanzania side Azam on a three-year-contract on 17 August 2020.<ref name="twitter">Highlanders Football Club, [https://twitter.com/HighlanderBosso/status/1295376708233814017], ''Highlanders Football Club, Published: 17 August, 2020, Accessed: 17 August, 2020''</ref>

He helped Highlanders' developmental side, Highlanders 90 to gain promotion into the Southern Region Division One in 2015. Dube was promoted to the senior side in the 2016 season and went on to score five goals in his maiden season in the top flight. He was also named the Castle Lager Rookie of the Year in the same year.

'''Prince "Gaddafi" Dube''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Tanzanian side Azam. He is a former [[Highlanders Football Club ]] player .

Background

Dube was born on 17 February 1997.[1]

Career

He helped Highlanders' developmental side, Highlanders 90 to gain promotion into the Southern Region Division One in 2015. Dube was promoted to the senior side in the 2016 season and went on to score five goals in his maiden season in the top flight. He was also named the Castle Lager Rookie of the Year in the same year.

He had his first international debut for the Warriors in a friendly against Zambia in March 2017. Although he did not score, Dube was showered with praise by coach Norman Mapeza who said:

[2]

He helped Bosso win the Chibuku Super Cup in 2019 after the arrival of Hendrik Pieter de Jongh in September 2019. He has joined Tanzania side Azam on a three-year-contract on 17 August 2020.[3]

National Team

Prince Dube has 9 caps for the national team and scored 7 goals in the process.

Awards

2019 Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) September Player of the Year

2019 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League October Player of the Month

2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Stars 2nd Runner Up

2019 Chibuku Super Cup Winner (With Highlanders Football Club)

2019 Bosso Bulletin Player of the Year









References