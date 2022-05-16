He was found not guilty and acquitted. Hwange regional magistrate, [[Dambudzo Malunga]], said the State had failed to prove a rape case against Sibanda and cleared him of the crime. The magistrate said the complainant, who was 17-years-old when the alleged rape occurred in November 2013, was not a credible witness as she kept changing stories during the trial. The court also expressed concern about the period the victim took to report the alleged rape, which only came to light after her family discovered she had a sexually transmitted infection (STI). The court also established that the girl was given and accepted $20 after the alleged rape, while the State led by [[Tawanda Sigauke]] couldn’t prove any drugging.<ref name="MP beats rape rap "> [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/mp-beats-rape-rap/ MP beats rape rap | The Chronicle],'' retrieved: 1 Aug 2018''</ref>

He was found not guilty and acquitted. Hwange regional magistrate, [[Dambudzo Malunga]], said the State had failed to prove a rape case against Sibanda and cleared him of the crime. The magistrate said the complainant, who was 17-years-old when the alleged rape occurred in November 2013, was not a credible witness as she kept changing stories during the trial. The court also expressed concern about the period the victim took to report the alleged rape, which only came to light after her family discovered she had a sexually transmitted infection (STI). The court also established that the girl was given and accepted $20 after the alleged rape, while the State led by [[Tawanda Sigauke]] couldn’t prove any drugging.<ref name="MP beats rape rap "> [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/mp-beats-rape-rap/ MP beats rape rap | The Chronicle],'' retrieved: 1 Aug 2018''</ref>

In '''2018''', he was accused of drugging and raping a 17-year-old schoolgirl and to have offered the teenager’s father $4,000 to cover up the crime. <ref name="Drug rape MP ‘offered girl’s father $4,000’"> [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/drug-rape-mp-offered-girls-father-4000/ Drug rape MP ‘offered girl’s father $4,000’ | The Chronicle],'' retrieved: 1 Aug 2018''</ref>

He was accused of drugging and raping a 17-year-old schoolgirl and to have offered the teenager’s father $4,000 to cover up the crime.<ref name="Drug rape MP ‘offered girl’s father $4,000’"> [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/drug-rape-mp-offered-girls-father-4000/ Drug rape MP ‘offered girl’s father $4,000’ | The Chronicle],'' retrieved: 1 Aug 2018''</ref>

In the [[Zimbabwe By- elections (March 2022)]] '''Dubeko Prince Sibanda''' of the [[CCC]] polled 10 130 votes to win the [[parliament]] seat for [[ Binga ]] North. [[Mudimba Peggy]] of the [[MDC Alliance]] got 356 votes and [[Munkuli Disciple]], an Independent got 220 votes. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

He contested in the 2018 elections and won becoming Member of Parliament for Binga North.

He contested in the '''2018''' elections and won becoming Member of Parliament for [[ Binga ]] North.

He served as provincial secretary for the welfare, treasury and logistics committee for Matabeleland North and he was elected legislator for Binga North constituency during the July 31 2017 harmonised elections .

He served as party provincial secretary for the welfare, treasury and logistics committee for [[Matabeleland North]] and he was elected legislator for [[Binga]] North constituency during the '''31 July 2017''' harmonised elections .

In ''' 2006 ''' he joined the MDC-T and was elected secretary for Hwange West district. In ''' 2007 ''' , he contested the party primary elections for the post of MP, but lost to former MP [[Patrick Sibanda]]. He went back to [[ Victoria Falls ]] and served as a councillor for Ward 11 (Mkhosana) for five years, from ''' 2008 ''' to ''' 2013 '''.

In 2006 he joined the MDC-T and was elected secretary for Hwange West district. In 2007, he contested the party primary elections for the post of MP, but lost to former MP [[Patrick Sibanda]]. He went back to Victoria Falls and served as a councillor for Ward 11 (Mkhosana) for five years, from 2008 to 2013.

<ref name="Sibanda- for the love of Binga"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/01/sibanda-love-binga/ Sibanda — for the love of Binga - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, retrieved: 1 Aug 2018''</ref>

<ref name="Sibanda- for the love of Binga"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/01/sibanda-love-binga/ Sibanda — for the love of Binga - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, retrieved: 1 Aug 2018''</ref>

He worked for [[ ZRP ]] for 12 years and attained the rank of Inspector.

He studied Law with the University of South Africa. <ref name="Sibanda- for the love of Binga"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/01/sibanda-love-binga/ Sibanda — for the love of Binga - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, retrieved: 1 Aug 2018''</ref>

He worked for ZRP for 12 years and attained the rank of Inspector. He studied Law with the University of South Africa

''' Prince Dubeko Sibanda ''' was born on ''' 10 February 1972 ''' in [[Binga]]. <ref name="Sibanda- for the love of Binga"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/01/sibanda-love-binga/ Sibanda — for the love of Binga - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, retrieved: 1 Aug 2018''</ref>

'''Prince Dubeko Sibanda''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the [[ MDC Alliance ]] party. He was elected into [[ parliament ]] in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[Binga ]] North Constituency and he was reelected in the ''' July 2018 ''' elections and [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]].

'''Prince Dubeko Sibanda''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Binga North Constituency ]] and he was reelected in the July 2018 elections

Prince Dubeko Sibanda is a Zimbabwean politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Binga North Constituency and he was reelected in the July 2018 elections and Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022).

Personal Details

Prince Dubeko Sibanda was born on 10 February 1972 in Binga. [1]

School / Education

He studied Law with the University of South Africa. [1]

Service / Career

He worked for ZRP for 12 years and attained the rank of Inspector. [1]

Political career

In 2006 he joined the MDC-T and was elected secretary for Hwange West district. In 2007, he contested the party primary elections for the post of MP, but lost to former MP Patrick Sibanda. He went back to Victoria Falls and served as a councillor for Ward 11 (Mkhosana) for five years, from 2008 to 2013.

He served as party provincial secretary for the welfare, treasury and logistics committee for Matabeleland North and he was elected legislator for Binga North constituency during the 31 July 2017 harmonised elections.

He contested in the 2018 elections and won becoming Member of Parliament for Binga North.

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022) Dubeko Prince Sibanda of the CCC polled 10 130 votes to win the parliament seat for Binga North. Mudimba Peggy of the MDC Alliance got 356 votes and Munkuli Disciple, an Independent got 220 votes. [2]

Events

Rape Allegations

In 2018, he was accused of drugging and raping a 17-year-old schoolgirl and to have offered the teenager’s father $4,000 to cover up the crime. [3] He was found not guilty and acquitted. Hwange regional magistrate, Dambudzo Malunga, said the State had failed to prove a rape case against Sibanda and cleared him of the crime. The magistrate said the complainant, who was 17-years-old when the alleged rape occurred in November 2013, was not a credible witness as she kept changing stories during the trial. The court also expressed concern about the period the victim took to report the alleged rape, which only came to light after her family discovered she had a sexually transmitted infection (STI). The court also established that the girl was given and accepted $20 after the alleged rape, while the State led by Tawanda Sigauke couldn’t prove any drugging.[4]



























