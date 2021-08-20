'''Prince Edward School''' popularly known as PE is the second oldest school in [[Zimbabwe]]. It provides education facilities from Ordinary Level qualification to the Advanced Level to more than 1 200 boys . It is a boys school whose sister school is [[Girls High School]]. It is known for its prowess in the sporting arena mainly rugby and the rugby team is known as the Tigers. In '''2011''', the school was ranked the 6th best school in Africa. Since '''1995''', it has been hosting the famous Cottco Rugby Festivals. In '''2012''', reports surfaced which exposed the allegedly bullying of pupils by the school prefects after the death of one of the school pupils whose bruised body was found floating in the school's swimming pool.

Prince Edward Tigers

Location

(August 2021)

Address: PO Box CY418, Causeway, Harare.

Telephone: 0242 792240, 0242 790355, 0242 792344

Cell:

Email: headpe@africaonline.co.zw

Web: www.peschool.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/peschoolzw/



History / The Establishment of the School

The school was established in 1898 and it was officially opened on 14 November as Salisbury Public Non-denominational School.[1] It was located in Salisbury, present day Harare. Mr John Kerr was appointed as the headmaster of the school.[1] In 1925, the school was renamed Prince Edward after Edward the 8th who was the then prince of Britain.[1]

It was agreed upon by the school executive board that the top stream class was supposed to learn Latin whilst the top four classes were to learn French.[1] This has been a trend which has been prevalent since the establishment of the school up to date.

Scandals

In 2012, reports surfaced which stated that the school prefects were on a relentless mission of bullying the pupils whom they were meant to lead. This came about as a result of the death of Munashe Banda who was a form one pupil who was said to have drowned in the school's swimming pool though his body was bruised.[2] The blame was pinned on the then school headmaster Mr Agrippa Sora as it was claimed that he had invested excess authority upon his 'trusted watchdogs', the prefects. It was argued that during the tenure of Mr Atkinson, such reports were unheard of. Mr Sora however dismissed these claims arguing that Banda's death had nothing to do with the prefects.[2]

Sport Facilities

In 1972 when Mr Raymond Suttle was the school headmaster he introduced a policy which stipulated that every pupil was supposed to do at least one sport.[1] From then onwards the school began to register success in the sporting arena. The rugby team, the Tigers, has been the outstanding team of the school touring many regional and international countries as well as producing internationally acclaimed rugby players. The school has been hosting the Cottco Rugby Festivals which is held annually in August since 1995.

Prominent Alumni

