* He was once chairman of the Credit Guarantee Company (Private) Limited, a firm jointly owned by RBZ and commercial banks in the country.<ref name="Herald">Fidelis Munyoro and Daniel Nemukuyu, [http://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-ag/ President appoints AG], ''Herald'', Published: 20 Feb 2015, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref>
* He was once chairman of the [[Credit Guarantee Company|Credit Guarantee Company (Private) Limited]], a firm jointly owned by RBZ and commercial banks in the country.<ref name="Herald">Fidelis Munyoro and Daniel Nemukuyu, [http://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-ag/ President appoints AG], ''Herald'', Published: 20 Feb 2015, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref>
==Prominent Legal Cases
# Represented Zimbabwe at the SADC Tribunal landmark farm case in 2008, when white farmers who were removed from their land took Zimbabwe to the regional court.<ref>[http://raceandhistory.com/selfnews/viewnews.cgi?newsid1216470737,14737,.shtml Tribunal lacks power to reverse land reforms: Zim lawyer ], ''Race and History'', Published: 20 Jul 2008, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref> Zimbabwe would go on to lose the case,<ref>[http://www.mikecampbellfoundation.com/page/sadc-tribunal-court-case-the-campbell-case SADC Tribunal Court Case: The Campbell Case], ''Mike Campbell Foundation'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref> but the court would later be disband.</ref> Zimbabwe would go on to lose the case<ref>Zvamaida Murwira, [http://www.herald.co.zw/regional-leaders-permanently-disband-sadc-tribunal/ Regional leaders permanently disband SADC tribunal], ''Herald'', Published: 20 Aug 2012, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref>
==Prominent Legal Cases==
# Represents President Robert Mugabe in applying for a delay to hold by-elections in 3 vacant constituencies. Wins the case and elections and held at the same time in July 2013.<ref>[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-10746-Court+grants+Mugabe+by-election+delay/news.aspx High Court grants Mugabe by-election delay], ''NewZimbabwe'', Published: 5 Apr 2013, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref>
# Represented Zimbabwe at the SADC Tribunallandmark farm case in 2008, when white farmers who were removed from their land took Zimbabwe to the regional court.<ref>[http://raceandhistory.com/selfnews/viewnews.cgi?newsid1216470737,14737,.shtml Tribunal lacks power to reverse land reforms: Zim lawyer ], ''Race and History'', Published: 20 Jul 2008, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref> Zimbabwe would go on to lose the case,<ref>[http://www.mikecampbellfoundation.com/page/sadc-tribunal-court-case-the-campbell-case SADC Tribunal Court Case: The Campbell Case], ''Mike Campbell Foundation'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref> but the court would later be disband.</ref> Zimbabwe would go on to lose the case<ref>Zvamaida Murwira, [http://www.herald.co.zw/regional-leaders-permanently-disband-sadc-tribunal/ Regional leaders permanently disband SADC tribunal], ''Herald'', Published: 20 Aug 2012, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref>
# Part of legal team that represents Zimbabwe in $45m diamond seizure in Belgium. Zimbabwe wins the case to have the diamonds returned.<ref>Itai Mazire, [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/zimbabwe-recovers-45m-diamonds-seized-by-sa-company/ Zimbabwe recovers $45m diamonds seized by SA company], ''Chronicle'', Published: 8 Dec 2014, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref>
# Represents [[Robert Mugabe|President Robert Mugabe]] in applying for a delay to hold by-elections in 3 vacant constituencies. Wins the case and elections and held at the same time in July 2013.<ref>[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-10746-Court+grants+Mugabe+by-election+delay/news.aspx High Court grants Mugabe by-election delay], ''NewZimbabwe'', Published: 5 Apr 2013, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref>
# Part of legal team that represents Zimbabwe in $45m diamond seizure in Belgium. Zimbabwe wins the case to have the diamonds returned. <ref>Itai Mazire, [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/zimbabwe-recovers-45m-diamonds-seized-by-sa-company/ Zimbabwe recovers $45m diamonds seized by SA company], ''Chronicle'', Published: 8 Dec 2014, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref>
==References==
Prince Machaya is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner and the Current Attorney General.He is also an advocate of the High Court who has been practising law since 1976.
Background
Machaya has had a long history of involvement in legal matters dating as far back as 1976.
Career
- Bachelor of Law (Honours) Degree (BL) from the University of Rhodesia (now University of Zimbabwe) in 1975
- Bachelor of Laws Degree (LLB) from the same university in 1976.
- National Diploma in Management Studies (Harare Polytechnic)
- Admitted to the Bar as an Advocate of the High Court in 1976.
- Joined Honey and Blackenberg law firm as a professional assistant in 1979 and stayed for 3 years.
- Admitted to the Side-bar as an attorney of the High Court of Zimbabwe and a Notary Public in 1981.
- Practiced as a self-employed lawyer from 1981 to 1987.
- Served as a trustee on the Law Society Compensation Fund and he was also one of the founding trustees of the Legal Resources Foundation between 1983 to 1987.
- Member of the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Tribunal from 1985 to 2001.
- Part of a six-member committee on the codification of Zimbabwe criminal law chaired by the then Chief Justice Anthony Gubbay in 1986.
- Joined the Attorney General’s Office in 1987 where he worked as the Director of the Civil Division for four years.
- Joined the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as assistant general manager (Legal Counsel) before being elevated to become the general manager in May 1991.
- Served the Reserve Bank as Bank Secretary and Director Corporate Services from 1998 to 2004.
- Practiced law as an advocate at Advocates’ Chambers in Harare where he was elected as chairman of the chambers between July 2004 and December 2007.
- Appointed Deputy Attorney General in December 2007.
- He was once chairman of the Credit Guarantee Company (Private) Limited, a firm jointly owned by RBZ and commercial banks in the country.[1]
Events
Prominent Legal Cases
- Represented Zimbabwe at the SADC Tribunal landmark farm case in 2008, when white farmers who were removed from their land took Zimbabwe to the regional court.[2] Zimbabwe would go on to lose the case,[3] but the court would later be disband.</ref> Zimbabwe would go on to lose the case[4]
- Represents President Robert Mugabe in applying for a delay to hold by-elections in 3 vacant constituencies. Wins the case and elections and held at the same time in July 2013 .[5]
- Part of legal team that represents Zimbabwe in $45m diamond seizure in Belgium in 2014. Zimbabwe wins the case to have the diamonds returned. [6]
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Prince Machaya was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Prince Machaya is listed under the thematic group “Political referees: Prosecutors and legal advisers ”. According to the list, he, listed at Blackeney Farm also got a loan of US$46,752.00, which has not been repayed. [7]
References
- ↑ Fidelis Munyoro and Daniel Nemukuyu, President appoints AG, Herald, Published: 20 Feb 2015, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015
- ↑ Tribunal lacks power to reverse land reforms: Zim lawyer , Race and History, Published: 20 Jul 2008, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015
- ↑ SADC Tribunal Court Case: The Campbell Case, Mike Campbell Foundation, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015
- ↑ Zvamaida Murwira, Regional leaders permanently disband SADC tribunal, Herald, Published: 20 Aug 2012, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015
- ↑ High Court grants Mugabe by-election delay, NewZimbabwe, Published: 5 Apr 2013, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015
- ↑ Itai Mazire, Zimbabwe recovers $45m diamonds seized by SA company, Chronicle, Published: 8 Dec 2014, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020