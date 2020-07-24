<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

# Part of legal team that represents Zimbabwe in $45m diamond seizure in Belgium. Zimbabwe wins the case to have the diamonds returned.<ref>Itai Mazire, [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/zimbabwe-recovers-45m-diamonds-seized-by-sa-company/ Zimbabwe recovers $45m diamonds seized by SA company], ''Chronicle'', Published: 8 Dec 2014, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref>

# Represents [[Robert Mugabe|President Robert Mugabe]] in applying for a delay to hold by-elections in 3 vacant constituencies. Wins the case and elections and held at the same time in July 2013.<ref>[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-10746-Court+grants+Mugabe+by-election+delay/news.aspx High Court grants Mugabe by-election delay], ''NewZimbabwe'', Published: 5 Apr 2013, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref>

# Represented Zimbabwe at the SADC Tribunal landmark farm case in 2008, when white farmers who were removed from their land took Zimbabwe to the regional court.<ref>[http://raceandhistory.com/selfnews/viewnews.cgi?newsid1216470737,14737,.shtml Tribunal lacks power to reverse land reforms: Zim lawyer ], ''Race and History'', Published: 20 Jul 2008, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref> Zimbabwe would go on to lose the case,<ref>[http://www.mikecampbellfoundation.com/page/sadc-tribunal-court-case-the-campbell-case SADC Tribunal Court Case: The Campbell Case], ''Mike Campbell Foundation'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref> but the court would later be disband.</ref> Zimbabwe would go on to lose the case<ref>Zvamaida Murwira, [http://www.herald.co.zw/regional-leaders-permanently-disband-sadc-tribunal/ Regional leaders permanently disband SADC tribunal], ''Herald'', Published: 20 Aug 2012, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref>

* He was once chairman of the [[Credit Guarantee Company|Credit Guarantee Company (Private) Limited]], a firm jointly owned by RBZ and commercial banks in the country.<ref name="Herald">Fidelis Munyoro and Daniel Nemukuyu, [http://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-ag/ President appoints AG], ''Herald'', Published: 20 Feb 2015, Retrieved: 20 Feb 2015</ref>

Prince Machaya is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner and the Current Attorney General.He is also an advocate of the High Court who has been practising law since 1976.

Background

Machaya has had a long history of involvement in legal matters dating as far back as 1976.

Career

Events

Prominent Legal Cases

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Prince Machaya was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Prince Machaya is listed under the thematic group “Political referees: Prosecutors and legal advisers ”. According to the list, he, listed at Blackeney Farm also got a loan of US$46,752.00, which has not been repayed. [7]