Difference between revisions of "Prince Mafukidze"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name = Prince Mafukidze
| birth_name = Prince Mafukidze
|−
| birth_date =
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date and age|||}}
| birth_place =
| birth_place =
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
Latest revision as of 18:43, 24 February 2022
|Prince Mafukidze
Prince Mafukidze's From Where I Stand album cover
|Born
|Prince Mafukidze
February 23, 1971
|Occupation
|Known for
|Gospel Music
|Spouse(s)
|Joyce Mafukidze
|Children
|Joey Mafukidze, Princess Tiana Mafukidze
Prince Mafukidze is a Zimbabwean christian pastor and gospel musician known mostly for his From Where I Stand album. He is the founder founder/senior pastor of House of Praise Ministries International.
Music and Christianity
Prince Mafukidze was under the spiritual guidance of renowned Dr Pastor Goodwill Shana of The Word of Life International. He was the worship leader at Upper Room Fellowship (An affiliate of Pentecostal Assemblies of Zimbabwe/Canada) and Celebration Church International for several years.
From Where I Stand Album (2002)
- All Things Are Possible
- Chitsike
- Halleluah Amen
- Handirare (Missing You)
- From Where I Stand
- Crossroads
- Simudza Mawoko
- Chitsike (Instrumental)
It's Ok
- Wasara Wega
- Nyararisa
- It's ok
- I worship You
- Driver
- Jesu Anouya
- Only Believe
- Our Father
Ndamirira
- Ndamirira
- Muneni
- Greater Love
- Munoshamisa
- Time After Time
- totenda kunaka
- Holy Father
- Hallelujah
- We Wait On You
It’s My Season (2011)
- It’s My Season (Masimba Hwati)
- Swedera Mudhuze
- Wonderful
- Everywhere I Go (feat Simbisai Chinjekure, Violet Samkange, Nigel Bwanya and Rumbi Mazaranhanga)
- Dai Matora
- Spirit Move
- Breeze of Heaven
- Sweet Anointing (feat Rumbidzai Sengwayo)
- Alabaster Box
- Mama’s Song