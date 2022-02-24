Prince Mafukidze is a Zimbabwean christian pastor and gospel musician known mostly for his From Where I Stand album. He is the founder founder/senior pastor of House of Praise Ministries International.

Music and Christianity

Prince Mafukidze was under the spiritual guidance of renowned Dr Pastor Goodwill Shana of The Word of Life International. He was the worship leader at Upper Room Fellowship (An affiliate of Pentecostal Assemblies of Zimbabwe/Canada) and Celebration Church International for several years.

From Where I Stand Album (2002)

All Things Are Possible Chitsike Halleluah Amen Handirare (Missing You) From Where I Stand Crossroads Simudza Mawoko Chitsike (Instrumental)

It's Ok

Wasara Wega Nyararisa It's ok I worship You Driver Jesu Anouya Only Believe Our Father

Ndamirira

Ndamirira Muneni Greater Love Munoshamisa Time After Time totenda kunaka Holy Father Hallelujah We Wait On You

It’s My Season (2011)

It’s My Season (Masimba Hwati) Swedera Mudhuze Wonderful Everywhere I Go (feat Simbisai Chinjekure, Violet Samkange, Nigel Bwanya and Rumbi Mazaranhanga) Dai Matora Spirit Move Breeze of Heaven Sweet Anointing (feat Rumbidzai Sengwayo) Alabaster Box Mama’s Song







