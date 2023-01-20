Difference between revisions of "Prince Matore"
|
(Created page with "'''Prince Matore''' is a former Zimbabwean footballer and the current head coach of Chicken Inn Football Club. ==Personal Details== Matore was born on 12 December 1974 in Har...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 14:46, 20 January 2023
Prince Matore is a former Zimbabwean footballer and the current head coach of Chicken Inn Football Club.
Personal Details
Matore was born on 12 December 1974 in Hartley, now Chegutu, in Mashonaland West Province.[1]
Education
No information was found about his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
Playing Career
Below are the teams Matore played for:
- Darryn Textiles
- Black Aces
- Radomiak
- Pniewy
- Rakow
- Motor Action
Coaching Career
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ Prince Matore, Transfermarkt, Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 20 January 2023