Prince Matore is a former Zimbabwean footballer and the current head coach of Chicken Inn Football Club.

Personal Details

Matore was born on 12 December 1974 in Hartley, now Chegutu, in Mashonaland West Province.[1]

Education

No information was found about his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Playing Career

Below are the teams Matore played for:

  • Darryn Textiles
  • Black Aces
  • Radomiak
  • Pniewy
  • Rakow
  • Motor Action

Coaching Career

Events

Further Reading

  1. Prince Matore, Transfermarkt, Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 20 January 2023
