Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Prince Matore"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Prince Matore''' is a former Zimbabwean footballer and the current head coach of Chicken Inn Football Club. ==Personal Details== Matore was born on 12 December 1974 in Har...")
 
Line 18: Line 18:
 
* Rakow
 
* Rakow
 
* Motor Action
 
* Motor Action
 +
 +
His last club was Motor Action and he retired from playing football in 2008.
  
 
==== Coaching Career ====
 
==== Coaching Career ====

Revision as of 14:47, 20 January 2023

Prince Matore is a former Zimbabwean footballer and the current head coach of Chicken Inn Football Club.

Personal Details

Matore was born on 12 December 1974 in Hartley, now Chegutu, in Mashonaland West Province.[1]

Education

No information was found about his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Playing Career

Below are the teams Matore played for:

  • Darryn Textiles
  • Black Aces
  • Radomiak
  • Pniewy
  • Rakow
  • Motor Action

His last club was Motor Action and he retired from playing football in 2008.

Coaching Career

Events

Further Reading

  1. Prince Matore, Transfermarkt, Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 20 January 2023
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Prince_Matore&oldid=122644"