Prince Matore is a former Zimbabwean footballer and the current head coach of Chicken Inn Football Club.

Personal Details

Matore was born on 12 December 1974 in Hartley, now Chegutu, in Mashonaland West Province.[1]

Education

No information was found about his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Playing Career

Below are the teams Matore played for:

Darryn Textiles

Black Aces

Radomiak

Pniewy

Rakow

Motor Action

His last club was Motor Action and he retired from playing football in 2008.

Coaching Career

