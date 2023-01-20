'''Prince Matore''' is a former Zimbabwean footballer and the current head coach of Chicken Inn Football Club.

Prince Matore is a former Zimbabwean footballer and the current head coach of Chicken Inn Football Club.

Personal Details

Matore was born on 12 December 1974 in Hartley, now Chegutu, in Mashonaland West Province.[1]

Education

Career

Playing Career

Below are the teams Matore played for:

Darryn Textiles

Black Aces

Radomiak

Pniewy

Rakow

Motor Action

His last club was Motor Action and he retired from playing football in 2008.

Coaching Career

Matore is a holder of a CAF A licence, a prerequisite for all Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches.

In January 2023, Matore was appointed Chicken Inn Football Club head coach, taking over from Joey Antipas who was set to be reassigned by the Bulawayo-based club.[2]

He had previously worked with Antipas as his assistant when the former was the Gamecocks' head coach.

When Antipas left Chicken Inn in 2015 to join Amazulu Football Club in South Africa as the head coach in May 2016, he named Matore as his assistant.

The duo was sacked on 08 August 2017 and returned home to rejoin Chicken Inn at the beginning of 2018.

Matore was appointed Chicken Inn head coach in January 2023 in a technical team reshuffle ahead of the new season.