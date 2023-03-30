Pindula

(Created page with "'''Prince Ndlovu''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Highlanders Football Club. ==Personal Details== He was born in Makokoba, a high-density suburb in Bu...")
 
 
 +
 
'''Prince Ndlovu''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Highlanders Football Club.
 
Prince Ndlovu
Prince Ndlovu.jpeg
BornPrince Ndlovu
Bulawayo
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
EducationMzilikazi High School
EmployerHighlanders Football Club
Known forYoungest player to make a debut for Highlanders Football Club.

Prince Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Highlanders Football Club.

Personal Details

He was born in Makokoba, a high-density suburb in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city.

Education

He did his secondary education at Mzilikazi High School in Bulawayo.

Career

Ndlovu was promoted from Highlanders' developmental side, Bosso90, to the first team on 08 July 2022.[1]

He became the youngest player in the club’s history to be promoted to the first team at the age of 16 years and 170 days.

Ndlovu broke the record that had been held by legendary former Warriors captain, Peter Ndlovu, who broke into the first team at the age of 16 years, 178 days.

Croatia

Ndlovu received an invitation to attend trials at Croatian second-tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 that was scheduled to start on 10 February and end on 9 March.[2]

He was, however, denied a visa to travel to the European country for a month-long trial alongside Majesa Academy’s attacking midfielder Promise Sithole. His representatives then travelled to South Africa to lodge an appeal.

Ndlovu spent two weeks training at Orlando Pirates in January while waiting for the Croatian visa.

In March 2023, he was invited for a six-day trial stint at South Africa’s soccer giants Orlando Pirates from the 20th to the 26th of March.[3]

Trivia

He was dubbed "the next Peter Ndlovu" after he broke into the Highlanders senior team at the same age as the legendary Zimbabwean captain.

Further Reading

  1. Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Highlanders promote 16-year-old to first team, Chronicle, Published: 09 July 2022, Retrieved: 30 March 2023
  2. Ricky Zililo, Prince Ndlovu denied visa, lodges appeal, The Chronicle, Published: 08 February 2023, Retrieved: 30 March 2023
  3. Ricky Zililo, Bosso youngster off to Orlando Pirates, Chronicle1, Published: 20 March 2023, Retrieved: 30 March 2023
