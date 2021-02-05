Difference between revisions of "Prince Zulu"

| birth_date = {{birth date |1975|12|25}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_date = {{birth date and age |1975|12|25}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

Prince Zulu is a Zimbabwean actor and dancer based in Bulawayo. He is known for the role he played as Snake in the popular local soap Amakorokoza and made a perfect combination with Teresia.

Background

Prince Zulu was born on 25 December 1975 in Bulawayo. He has a daughter called Sasha Juliet. He always loved dancing, he was a fan of Pantshula dance and could dance nonstop whenever he got the chance. At weddings he used to cause a stir with his moves.

Career

While doing high school at Methodist Centre he joined Siyaya Arts then known as NASA (Nostalgic Actors & Singers Alliance) and was directed by the late Mike Sobiko then. He started off as a dancer then at times will get roles in plays. It was during the time that his skill for acting grew. The year 1996 will forever be imprinted in his mind, he got a chance to shine when he got a role in the play NO DIFFERENCE were he played the role of Thompson a poverty stricken young boy. It was hard at first as he at times forgot his lines, he shocked everyone on stage when he pulled the greatest performance ever on the day. The play was premiered and he acted on that play with veteran director Simon “Mambazo” Phiri, Richard Masuku, and Prisca Mabhena.[1]

He always wanted to take his career to another level so he auditioned for a role in the soap Amakorokoza and got it, and from then he never looked back as more roles came. He acted in the comedy Kings Kraal written by Veteran playwright Christopher Mlalazi, also featured on the soap Izolo Yizolo.

He is also a music composer and has performed with Bulawayo group Go Boyz during Ibumba Festival in 2013 and feature in 3 singles done by Producer Mjox of Emafletini studios.

Awards

2008 NAMA award winner





References