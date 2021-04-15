Princess Nomqhele Ncube is a Zimbabwean femal pilot who hails from eMhlabeni in Tsholotsho under Chief Tategulu.

Background

Princess Nomqhele Ncube hails from eMhlabeni in Tsholotsho under Chief Tategulu.

Education

In April 2021, Ncube graduated with an Integrated Airline Transport Pilot Licence (IATPL) Program from 43 Air School in South Africa, reportedly becoming the first female pilot from Matebeleland region.[1]

References