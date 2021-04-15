|description= Princess Nomqhele Ncube is a Zimbabwean femal pilot who hails from eMhlabeni in Tsholotsho under Chief Tategulu.

[[File:Princess-Nomqhele-Ncube.jpg|thumb|Princess Nomqhele Ncube]] '''Princess Nomqhele Ncube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] female pilot who hails from eMhlabeni in Tsholotsho under Chief Tategulu.

Princess Nomqhele Ncube

Background

Princess Nomqhele Ncube hails from eMhlabeni in Tsholotsho under Chief Tategulu. Her father, who is also a keen aviation fan, inspired her into a flying career.[1]

Education

In April 2021, Ncube graduated with an Integrated Airline Transport Pilot Licence (IATPL) Program from 43 Air School in South Africa, reportedly becoming the first female pilot from Matebeleland region.[2]

After passing the commercial pilot's test and multi-engine instrument rating, she then proceeded to PTC aviation for the crew resource management course and the multi-crew course on the Boeing 737-800.[1]