Latest revision as of 17:47, 15 April 2021
Princess Nomqhele Ncube is a Zimbabwean female pilot who hails from eMhlabeni in Tsholotsho under Chief Tategulu.
Background
Princess Nomqhele Ncube hails from eMhlabeni in Tsholotsho under Chief Tategulu. Her father, who is also a keen aviation fan, inspired her into a flying career.[1]
Education
In April 2021, Ncube graduated with an Integrated Airline Transport Pilot Licence (IATPL) Program from 43 Air School in South Africa, reportedly becoming the first female pilot from Matebeleland region.[2]
After passing the commercial pilot's test and multi-engine instrument rating, she then proceeded to PTC aviation for the crew resource management course and the multi-crew course on the Boeing 737-800.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Sky is the limit for female pilot, The Herald, Published: April 7, 2021, Retrieved: April 14, 2021
- ↑ Community Podium, Twitter, Published: April 5, 2021, Retrieved: April 15, 2021