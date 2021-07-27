Difference between revisions of "Prisca Soko"
Prisca Soko is a Zimbabwean pastor. She is a Bishop in Foward in Faith Ministries South Africa.
Background
Husband
She is married to Bishop Ellias Soko who is the presiding Bishop of South Africa for Foward in Faith Ministries.[1]
Children
Prisca and Elias Soko have a son named Gavriel Nkosiphile Newellias Soko who was born in July 2013.[1]
Education
She is a Certified Internal Auditor in South Africa and obtained a Bachelor of Accounting Science Honours degree from the University of South Africa.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 ZAOGA- FORWARD IN FAITH MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL, Facebook, Published: November 17, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2021