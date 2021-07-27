Prisca Soko

Prisca Soko is a Zimbabwean pastor. She is a Bishop in Foward in Faith Ministries South Africa.

Background

Husband

She is married to Bishop Ellias Soko who is the presiding Bishop of South Africa for Foward in Faith Ministries.[1]

Children

Prisca and Elias Soko have a son named Gavriel Nkosiphile Newellias Soko who was born in July 2013.[1]

Education

She is a Certified Internal Auditor in South Africa and obtained a Bachelor of Accounting Science Honours degree from the University of South Africa.[1]