Latest revision as of 06:52, 27 July 2021
Prisca Soko is a Zimbabwean pastor. She is a Bishop of Forward in Faith International Ministries South Africa.
Background
Husband
She is married to Bishop Elias Soko who is the presiding Bishop of South Africa for Foward in Faith Ministries.[1]
Children
Prisca and Elias Soko have a son named Gabriel Nkosiphile Newellias Soko who was born in July 2013.[1]
Education
She is a Certified Internal Auditor in South Africa and obtained a Bachelor of Accounting Science Honours degree from the University of South Africa.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 ZAOGA- FORWARD IN FAITH MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL, Facebook, Published: November 17, 2014, Retrieved: July 27, 2021