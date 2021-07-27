|description= Prisca Soko is a Zimbabwean pastor. She is a Bishop of Forward in Faith International Ministries South Africa.

Background

Husband

She is married to Bishop Elias Soko who is the presiding Bishop of South Africa for Foward in Faith Ministries.[1]

Children

Prisca and Elias Soko have a son named Gabriel Nkosiphile Newellias Soko who was born in July 2013.[1]

Education

She is a Certified Internal Auditor in South Africa and obtained a Bachelor of Accounting Science Honours degree from the University of South Africa.[1]