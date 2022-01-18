Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Prisca Utete"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Prisca Majoni Utete''' is a Zimbabwean journalist. ==Background== Prisca Utete is Geraldine Mandengenda's aunt.<ref name="TSB">[https://thesript.blogspot.com/2016...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 14:53, 18 January 2022

Prisca Majoni Utete is a Zimbabwean journalist.

Background

Prisca Utete is Geraldine Mandengenda's aunt.[1]

Properties

Utete acquired part of Sekumi Estates.[2]

Career

Prisca Utete is a former reporter of ZBC and now the Chief Public Relations Officer at the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC),

References

  1. Profile-TV Presenter: Geraldine Mandengenda, The Script, Published: June 29, 2016, Retrieved: January 18, 2022
  2. Loughty Dube, Chefs protest hunting ban in Gwayi, Zimbabwe Independent, Published: June 24, 2005, Retrieved: January 18, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Prisca_Utete&oldid=114275"