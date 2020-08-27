Difference between revisions of "Priscilla Mangwana"
Latest revision as of 06:37, 27 August 2020
Priscilla Mangwana is a Zimbabwean based in the United Kingdom who is a member of Zanu PF. She is the wife of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana. She chairs the Zanu-PF UK/EU district health strategic committee.[1] She was also an executive of Zanu PF-UK Women's League.
Background
Priscilla was born in November 1974 and is married to politician and permanent secretary in the ministry of information, Nick Mangwana. She is an executive member of the Zanu PF-UK Women's League.[2]
Career
Priscilla works as a nurse in the United Kingdom. She is also the secretary of Conservative friends of Africa (CfoAfrica) which is an organisation led by members seeking to develop a strong meaningful relationship between the Conservative Party, the British African community and Africa.[3]
In 2016, she was elected the Zanu PF UK deputy chairperson Women's league.
Deportation Petition
Political activists in the United Kingdom launched an online petition seeking the deportation of Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana's family on accusations he is working for a repressive government. This came in the wake of alleged abduction and torture of MDC Alliance youth leaders, Harare West MP Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, by suspected state operatives in May after they staged a flash demonstration in Warren Park against hunger under the Coronavirus lockdown.[4]
Picture Gallery
References
