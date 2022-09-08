In '''1989''' she was Co-Founder and Coordinator of Women And AIDS Support Network also a founding member of the [[National Constitutional Assembly]] (NCA)."She is one woman whose commitment and determination struck me," said NCA chairman and long-time fellow activist [[Lovemore Madhuku]]. Her mentor and inspiration was [[Margaret Dongo]], a former liberation struggle guerrilla. '''Misihairabwi-Mushonga''' was Dongo’s polling agent and was elected as a Councillor in [[Harare]] in '''1996'''. '''Mushonga''' joined the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC) Party when it started in '''1999'''. When the MDC party split in '''2005''', she remained with the smaller MDC formation led then by professor [[Arthur Mutambara]] Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-M). She was elected Deputy Secretary-General of that party. In '''2009''' she was appointed Minister of Regional Integration and International Cooperation in the [[Government of National Unity]] (GNU). In the '''2011''' MDC-M congress she was elected the party's Secretary General, a position she will held up to the next congress in '''2016'''. She was the MDC-M chief representative at (JOMIC)Joint Monitoring and Implementation Committee and (COPAC) the Constitutional Parliamentary Committee a committee that was in charge of writing the Zimbabwean constitution.<ref>Ephraim Nsingo, [http://www.ipsnews.net/2008/09/politics-zimbabwe-blazing-a-trail-for-women-politicians/ POLITICS-ZIMBABWE: Blazing a Trail For Women Politicians], ''IPS News'', Published: September 24, 2008, Retrieved: July 14, 2015</ref>

Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga is a politician and was Proportional Representation legislator for Matabeleland South. She is also a human rights activist and an ardent feminist. She was the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairwoman on Women and Youth Affairs.

Personal Details

Born: 31 December 1966.

She is the niece of Canaan Banana, Zimbabwe's first president.

Widowed: August 2011 when her husband, Dr. Chris Mushonga, an orthopedic surgeon died of injuries sustained during a botched robbery at their house. They had been married for 13 years. [1]

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen Norah returned to Parliament:

Positions Held

Misihairairambi was a Member of the National Assembly from 2002-2005 for Glen Norah. While there, she also served as the shadow Foreign Minister for the Movement for Democratic Change. She was a Matabeleland South Member of the National Assembly and MDC Secretary General. Between 2009 and July 2013, she was minister of Regional Integration and International Cooperation. In 2005-2011 was Deputy Secretary-General of MDC-M. [3] She was the member of the National Assembly for Umzingwane Constituency.

Events

Appointment As Ambassador

Misihairabwi-Mushonga was appointed Zimbabwe's ambassador to Sweden by Emmerson Mnangagwa in September 2021. Before the appointment, Misihairabwi-Mushonga was the MDC-T proportional representation MP for Matabeleland South in 2018. Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga was also the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education and previously chaired the Public Accounts Committee.

In Sweden, she replaced Alice Mashingaidze who was appointed Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Germany. [4][5]





