Background

Husband

As of January 2015, she is married to Zimbabwean diplomat Ammon Mutembwa.[1]

Children

Priscilla Mutembwa and her husband Ammon have two daughters, one of whom, Mutsa, attended college on a field hockey scholarship at Indiana University in the United States and went on to win a Rhodes Scholarship in 2009.[1]





Education

Priscilla Mutembwa holds a BSc degree in computer systems engineering from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, a Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) qualification, an investment management certificate and an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand. Mutembwa also holds a Masters in Cybersecurity, Management and Policy from the University of Maryland Global Campus.[2][3][4]

Career

In 2007, Mutembwa was appointed managing director of Cargill Cotton Zimbabwe. She previously worked as the company’s finance director and regional origination and procurement manager.

Priscilla Mutembwa also worked for Coopers & Lybrand, British Railways, UNICEF, British American Tobacco and Zimbabwe Allied Banking Group in a variety of finance roles. Prior to training as an accountant, she worked in computing.[2]

In 2015 she joined the Corporate Council on Africa as Director ICT. She was responsible for the development and implementation of the ICT program of the association and was a member of the ITU Focus Group on Digital Financial Services for Financial Inclusion and developed interest in the security issues surrounding mobile money in Africa.

She also served as a Commissioner on the Judicial Service Commission of Zimbabwe.

In May 2018, Ambassador Omar Arouna, Managing Partner of US-Africa Cybersecurity Group, appointed Priscilla Mutembwa as Vice President, Cybersecurity Policy and Development.[5]

She is a former board member of TSL Limited and Zimnat Lion Insurance Co Ltd.[6]

Awards

2011 CIMA Businesswoman of the Year[7][4]

