Latest revision as of 07:29, 10 March 2023
|Personal information
|Full name
|Priviledge Mupeti
|Date of birth
|29 September 1997
|Place of birth
|Harare
|Height
|1.53 m (5 ft 0 in)
|Playing position
|Forward
|Club information
Current team
|Fountain Gate Princess Football Club (Tanzania)
|Number
|19
|Senior career*
|Years
|Team
|Apps†
|(Gls)†
|–
|Black Rhinos Queens
|National team
|Mighty Warriors
|Young Mighty Warriors
|* Senior club appearances and goals counted for the domestic league only. † Appearances (Goals).
Priviledge Mupeti is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Tanzanian Serengeti Light Women's Premier League side Fountain Gate Princess Football Club and the Zimbabwe Women's National Team (Mighty Warriors).
Background
Priviledge Mupeti was born on 29 September 1997 in Harare.
Career
Mupeti was a Black Rhinos Queens player for some years before she was snapped up by Tanzanian Serengeti Light Women's Premier League side Fountain Gate Princess in December 2022. She is also a member of the Zimbabwe Women's National Team (Mighty Warriors) and scored three goals in the last four qualifier matches for the AWCON 2022 finals which were hosted by Morocco. She also played for the Young Mighty Warriors in her development stage to becoming a senior national team player. The diminutive forward is also a member of the Zimbabwe National Army.[1]