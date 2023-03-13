Mupeti was a Black Rhinos Queens player for some years before she was snapped up by Tanzanian Serengeti Light Women's Premier League side Fountain Gate Princess in December 2022. She is also a member of the Zimbabwe Women's National Team (Mighty Warriors) and scored three goals in the last four qualifier matches for the AWCON 2022 finals which were hosted by Morocco. She also played for the Young Mighty Warriors in her development stage to becoming a senior national team player. The diminutive forward is also a member of the [[Zimbabwe National Army]].<ref name="Herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/mighty-warrior-mupeti-joins-tanzanian-club/], ''The Herald, Published: 29 December, 2022, Accessed: 10 March, 2023''</ref>

Priviledge Mupeti is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Tanzanian Serengeti Light Women's Premier League side Fountain Gate Princess Football Club and the Zimbabwe Women's National Team (Mighty Warriors).

Background

Priviledge Mupeti was born on 29 September 1997 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe to Christopher Mupeti and Thembelani Moyo. She is the first born in a family of two girls with her young sister Princess Mupeti. She attended Ntshamathe Primary School and Moray Primary School before enrolling for her secondary school at Sikhulile High School in Bulawayo.

Career

She started playing football in the streets with the local boys when she was 10 years old and later on joined a girls academy in 2010. She played for Inline Academy from 2010 until she moved to Midlands State University (MSU) Queens for a six months loan in 2017. She then moved on to Harare in 2018 when she joined army side Black Rhinos Queens.

Mupeti was a Black Rhinos Queens player for some years before she was snapped up by Tanzanian Serengeti Light Women's Premier League side Fountain Gate Princess in December 2022. She is also a member of the Zimbabwe Women's National Team (Mighty Warriors) and scored three goals in the last four qualifier matches for the AWCON 2022 finals which were hosted by Morocco. She also played for the Young Mighty Warriors in her development stage to becoming a senior national team player. The diminutive forward is also a member of the Zimbabwe National Army.[1]

Awards

COSAFA Women's Championships Runners' Up (2017)





References